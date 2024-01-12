en English
Security

Navigating the Digital Landscape: Businesses Adhere to Strict Data Compliance Rules for Online Privacy and Security

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:18 am EST
In an era progressively dominated by the digital sphere, businesses face an array of security threats, compelling them to align with a myriad of compliance regulations. These rules serve as a robust framework to assure data privacy, proper use, and uninterrupted availability, essentially acting as the bulwarks protecting the sanctity of data collection and usage in advertising.

Key Compliance Regulations

Among the most significant regulations is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union, a mandate that extends beyond geographical boundaries and demands strict adherence to privacy and transparency standards. This applies even to non-EU entities engaged with EU-based companies. Meanwhile, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States stands as a beacon protecting patient health information, imposing stringent protocols on organizations.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), an international set of 12 cardinal rules for organizations handling credit card transactions, reinforces security by conducting annual compliance checks. Simultaneously, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) supervises the security aspects of cloud service providers operating in the US.

Global Standards and Approaching Deadlines

ISO 27001:2022, a global standard for secure information management, is another crucial regulation. With its recertification deadlines looming in April 2024, businesses worldwide are gearing up to meet the stringent criteria.

The Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) is another significant regulation that scrutinizes cloud companies’ information security practices through exhaustive annual audits that could span up to a year.

Ensuring Compliance

To ensure compliance with these rigorous standards, businesses can resort to specialized tools for cloud security checks. They can also opt for industry-compliant cloud servers, conduct regular risk assessments, and implement stringent security measures like encryption and data backups. Moreover, educating employees about these regulations is crucial to foster a culture of data security and privacy.

The digital landscape is fraught with challenges, and the realm of data security is no exception. However, with the right strategies and a commitment to compliance, businesses can navigate this landscape while safeguarding their data and maintaining the trust of their customers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

