en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Navigating the Current Real Estate Market: To Rent or To Buy?

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Navigating the Current Real Estate Market: To Rent or To Buy?

Amidst the current turbulent real estate scenario, individuals are grappling with the decision to rent or buy a home. A myriad of factors such as escalating mortgage rates, record-breaking rents and home prices, and looming economic uncertainties are all adding to the complexity of this choice.

US Market Dynamics

In the U.S., renting often trumps buying in terms of cost-effectiveness, particularly in the 50 largest metro areas. Here, renters typically pay 40% less per month than first-time homeowners. As of December 2022, renting proved more cost-effective in 45 out of the 50 metros, a significant rise from 30 in the previous year.

Homeownership: A Mixed Bag

However, this doesn’t hold true for everyone. Case in point, the Jernigan family in Cleveland found that buying a home saved them over $700 per month. The monthly cost of owning a home should ideally not surpass a third of one’s income. Residing in the home for over a decade can build equity, rendering it a potentially sound investment.

Mortgage Rates and Market Activity

Although mortgage rates, which had experienced a minor dip in early March due to stress in the banking system, are on an upward trajectory again, this has not significantly quelled demand. The real estate market remains dynamic, with investors scouting for affordable homes to buy and rent, and prices persistently appreciating.

For many, like the Jernigans, buying a home is also a monumental life achievement symbolizing prosperity and success. The Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances reveals that homeowners boast a net worth nearly 40 times greater than renters, primarily due to home equity contributing to household wealth. Despite fluctuating mortgage rates and increasing inventory, homeownership can still potentially enhance wealth in the long run, irrespective of income brackets.

0
Economy United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
18 seconds ago
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
In a recent report, Goldman Sachs noted the swift expansion of India’s affluent population, defined as individuals earning over $10,000 annually. This sector has grown with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 12% from 2019 to 2023, considerably outpacing the nation’s general population growth, which possesses a CAGR of around 1%. Presently, approximately 60
India's Affluent Population on a Rapid Rise, Goldman Sachs Reports
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
7 mins ago
Is 'De-Risking' From China a Risk in Itself?
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
16 mins ago
China's Central Bank Embarks on a New Path: A Shift Towards Openness and Transparency
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins ago
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
India's Longest Sea Bridge Inaugurated: A New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
3 mins ago
India's Longest Sea Bridge Inaugurated: A New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
4 mins ago
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
22 seconds
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
24 seconds
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
26 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
1 min
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
1 min
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
2 mins
Dr. Saroj Chooramani Gopal: A Lifelong Pursuit of Innovation in Medicine
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
2 mins
Karnataka's Interfaith Couple Assault: An Incident Sparking Political Outrage and Accusations
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
3 mins
Erdogan Warns Israel Against Espionage Activities on Turkish Soil
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app