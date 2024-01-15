en English
Navigating the Complexities of Grandmothering While Black: A Look at Skipped Generation Households

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Navigating the Complexities of Grandmothering While Black: A Look at Skipped Generation Households

LaShawnDa Pittman’s book ‘Grandmothering While Black: A Twenty-First Century Story of Love, Coercion, and Survival’ serves as a deep dive into the lives of contemporary Black grandmothers raising their grandchildren in what are known as skipped generation households. This phenomenon, where grandparents and grandchildren cohabit without the presence of the intermediate parent generation, is becoming increasingly common, particularly within Black communities in the US.

The Challenges of Grandmothering While Black

The book brings to light the many challenges these grandmothers face, most notably the lack of legal rights and the difficulties in navigating state and federal systems. They are often thrust into these caregiving roles due to systemic issues such as changes in social and child welfare policies, high incarceration rates among Black individuals, and economic hardships.

The Rise of Skipped Generation Households

Pittman, an associate professor at the University of Washington, underscores the escalating number of grandparents assuming the role of primary caregivers for their grandchildren. According to her research, Black families are more likely than any other group to form skipped generation households. Her study involved nearly 100 women from Chicago’s South Side, providing a rich tapestry of experiences and perspectives.

Survival Tactics, Systemic Factors, and the Future

Beyond highlighting the challenges, Pittman’s book delves into the survival strategies these grandmothers employ. It also explores the systemic factors, such as the labor market’s shift and the poverty cycle, leading to this increased prevalence of grandparent-led families. Furthermore, the book calls for policy changes to better support these families, stressing the psychological impact of caregiving on grandparents and the children they are raising.

In the end, ‘Grandmothering While Black’ serves as a testament to the resilience and tenacity of these grandmothers and offers a compelling call to action for better understanding and supporting skipped generation households.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

