en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Navigating the Complex Legality of Carrying Marijuana on U.S. Flights

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Navigating the Complex Legality of Carrying Marijuana on U.S. Flights

Amid the ever-changing landscape of marijuana laws in the United States, the rules around carrying cannabis on planes present a complex puzzle. This complexity stems from the intersection of state and federal laws. As it stands, 21 states along with Washington, D.C., have green-lit recreational marijuana use for adults over 21. Further, 37 states and D.C. have operational medical marijuana programs. However, on the federal front, marijuana remains staunchly illegal.

Marijuana: A Schedule I Substance

Federal law brackets marijuana as a Schedule I substance. This category is reserved for substances deemed to have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. This puts marijuana in the company of hardcore drugs such as heroin and LSD. The implications of this classification are far-reaching, especially in the context of air travel.

The TSA’s Stance

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has stated that medical marijuana products with no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis, or those approved by the FDA, are permissible in both carry-on and checked bags. But it’s crucial to note that the TSA’s primary focus is on potential threats to aviation, such as weapons and explosives—not actively searching for marijuana. However, if TSA agents do stumble upon marijuana during their checks, they cannot arrest travelers. What they can do is notify local police, who then act according to local laws.

When Does the DEA Step in?

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) gets involved only when the quantity of marijuana found exceeds what would be considered for personal use, or if there’s suspicion of intent to sell. To facilitate travelers who might need to discard marijuana before flights, some airports have set up amnesty boxes. For instance, Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway International Airports, where cannabis products are legal for personal use and residents can possess up to 30 grams.

For travelers wishing to fly with cannabis, navigating this patchwork of state and federal regulations can be a complex legal matter. Furthermore, a new study from the University of Colorado Boulder suggests that consuming recreational marijuana before a workout can increase motivation but not performance. Interestingly, the NCAA has recently recommended removing cannabis from its list of banned substances.

On another note, federal law still prevails when it comes to drug testing for federal employees and contractors, even in California, where the law prohibits employers from discriminating against off-duty cannabis use. This highlights another layer of complexity in the evolving relationship between state and federal laws concerning marijuana use.

0
United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
13 seconds ago
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
As the icy gusts of winter blew across the Windy City, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at Theodore Herzl Elementary School was put on hold. The event, spearheaded by City Year, an esteemed education nonprofit, had to be postponed due to severe weather conditions. However, the spirit of service that the
Chicago's MLK Day of Service Postponed Amid Weather Concerns, Stirs Debate on Legacy
Lakeville Police Pursue Hit-and-Run Driver Following Dollar Tree Store Incident
27 seconds ago
Lakeville Police Pursue Hit-and-Run Driver Following Dollar Tree Store Incident
National Bagel Day 2024: Celebrating a Baking Legacy with Special Deals
34 seconds ago
National Bagel Day 2024: Celebrating a Baking Legacy with Special Deals
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy
20 seconds ago
The Paradox of Pessimism: American Consumer Sentiment in a Strong Economy
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
26 seconds ago
Walmart Dives into Affordable Fine Jewelry Market Amid Inflation
Decoding Hollywood's Portrayal of Home-Schooled Characters: A 'Mean Girls' Perspective
26 seconds ago
Decoding Hollywood's Portrayal of Home-Schooled Characters: A 'Mean Girls' Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
9 seconds
5150 Triathlon CamSur: A Triumphant Return to the Ironman Calendar
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
11 seconds
Canada's Ambiguous Stance on South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
13 seconds
Mama Joy: South Africa's Superfan's Viral Journey to Africa Cup of Nations
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
16 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
23 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
28 seconds
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
38 seconds
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
38 seconds
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
48 seconds
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
6 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
58 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app