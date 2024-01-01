en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Navigating the Cannabis Conundrum: Travel and Legality

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:02 pm EST
Navigating the Cannabis Conundrum: Travel and Legality

In a country where the legality of cannabis varies state by state, travelers are caught in a web of complex, inconsistent regulations. While 21 states and Washington D.C. have legalized recreational cannabis for adults over 21, and 37 states along with D.C. have medical marijuana programs, cannabis remains an illegal substance under federal law. This discordance between state and federal regulations creates a risky landscape for travelers wishing to carry cannabis on domestic flights.

Understanding Federal Law

Under federal law, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I substance, indicating a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical use. This classification places it alongside drugs like heroin and LSD. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) states that medical marijuana products, containing no more than 0.3 percent THC or those approved by the FDA, are allowed in carry-on and checked bags. However, the TSA’s primary focus is not actively searching for marijuana, but threats to aviation security such as weapons and explosives.

Potential Consequences

If TSA agents find marijuana in luggage and deem it to exceed personal use or suspect intent to sell, they have the authority to call local police. This where the situation gets complicated. Local law enforcement may either follow local laws or alert the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) if they consider it necessary.

Safe Spaces for Travelers

To navigate this complex landscape, some airports have implemented ‘amnesty boxes’ where travelers can discard their cannabis before flying. As an example, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has 12 such boxes. Personal use of cannabis has been legal in Illinois since January 1, 2020, allowing possession of up to 30 grams of cannabis flower.

The Ohio Case

Meanwhile, Ohio is facing intense debates and pressure to join the states legalizing recreational marijuana. The state already has a medical marijuana program, but recreational use remains a gray area. A petition with over 127,772 signatures is calling for a referendum to fully legalize cannabis sales to adults. Ohio’s decision on recreational cannabis will not only reflect economic considerations but will also echo its residents and policymakers’ values and priorities. This decision could potentially influence decisions across the Midwest, making cannabis a front and center issue in local politics.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Tourism Recovery Obstructed by Political Unrest and Terrorism; Uganda Rings in New Year with Hope

By Israel Ojoko

The Icy Heat: Iceland's Volcano Tourism amidst Recent Eruption

By BNN Correspondents

US Virgin Islands Usher in 2024 with Vibrant Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Preserving Jaisalmer Fort: Balancing Heritage and Habitation

By Dil Bar Irshad

China's Transport Network to See Significant Surge in New Year Passeng ...
@China · 35 mins
China's Transport Network to See Significant Surge in New Year Passeng ...
heart comment 0
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Usher in 2024 in Rajasthan: A New Tradition?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Usher in 2024 in Rajasthan: A New Tradition?
Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

By Quadri Adejumo

Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism
Zimbabwe’s Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe's Tourism Sector Records Significant Growth Amid Economic Challenges
Light Snowfall Expected in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

By Rizwan Shah

Light Snowfall Expected in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
23 seconds
Pakistan Senate Adopts Resolution Against Negative Propaganda Towards Armed Forces
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
48 seconds
Democratic Party Members Take a Backseat: A Shift in Uganda's Political Landscape
Inflating Parliament: A Strategy or a Setback?
1 min
Inflating Parliament: A Strategy or a Setback?
Democratic Party at a Crossroads: Uncertainty and Introspection
2 mins
Democratic Party at a Crossroads: Uncertainty and Introspection
Democratic Party President Norbert Mao's Silence Sparks Concern
2 mins
Democratic Party President Norbert Mao's Silence Sparks Concern
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
5 mins
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Raises Concerns Over ISL and I-League Refereeing
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
6 mins
Bataan Launches 'Blue Zone Project': A Blueprint for a Healthier Future
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
7 mins
Eye Diseases Linked to Higher Fall and Fracture Risks in Older Adults, Study Suggests
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
7 mins
Review Sheds Light on Lack of Patient Imagery in Psoriasis Treatment Trials
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
30 mins
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
36 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
41 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
41 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
57 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
1 hour
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
1 hour
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
1 hour
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
2 hours
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app