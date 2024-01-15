Navigating the 2024 Tax Season: Adjusted Tax Brackets and Deadlines

On January 29th, 2024, the tax season commences, marking the start of a critical period for American taxpayers. The national filing deadline is set for April 15th, with an extended deadline of April 17th for Maine and Massachusetts owing to state holidays. This year, taxpayers will navigate tax brackets adjusted for inflation, a change that could provide some relief amidst a climate of rising costs.

Adjustments to Tax Brackets

The tax brackets for 2024 have been widened, a development reported by Ashlea Ebeling, personal finance reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and discussed on 'Marketplace' by host Kimberly Adams. The adjusted brackets imply that individuals can earn a higher income before moving into a more substantial tax bracket and facing a higher rate. This adjustment offers taxpayers a slight reprieve as inflation continues to impact incomes.

Implications of the 2017 Tax Overhaul

The current tax rates, ranging from 10% to 37%, were established by the 2017 tax overhaul and are set to expire at the end of 2025. The inflation adjustments to the tax brackets have been calculated using a slower method since 2017. This change, as estimated by the Joint Committee on Taxation, would result in Americans paying $133 billion more in taxes over a decade.

Tax Deadlines to Keep in Mind

It is crucial for taxpayers to remember that the April 15th deadline is not only for filing but also for paying any owed taxes, even if an extension until October 15th is requested. Also, the Child Tax Credit for 2024 will increase to $1700, providing assistance to over three million children who escape poverty within the Government statistics. However, to receive this increase, qualified taxpayers and their children must meet certain eligibility criteria.

Tax Code Changes for 2024

Alongside the inflation-adjusted tax brackets, the IRS has implemented several tax code changes for 2024, including adjustments to standard deductions, retirement contributions, gift tax exclusion, and IRAs. These changes have a significant impact on tax liabilities, savings, and financial planning for individuals, families, and businesses. Therefore, a proactive approach to preparation and staying updated with tax law developments is key to effectively managing personal finances in this tax season.