Navigating the 2023 Tax Season: Key Deadlines and Tips from the IRS

The 2023 tax season has officially commenced with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ready to accept and process federal income tax returns from Monday onwards. Taxpayers have until April 15 to file their returns or apply for an extension, with some exceptions.

Understanding the Deadlines and Extensions

While the general deadline for filing tax returns is April 15, there are exceptions. Residents of Maine and Massachusetts have until April 17 to file their taxes, owing to holiday observances. Moreover, taxpayers residing in disaster-stricken areas may be eligible for extended deadlines.

The option to request an automatic six-month extension is also available to taxpayers. However, it's crucial to note that any taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid late payment penalties. An extension only provides additional time for completing and submitting tax forms, not for payment of taxes due.

Preparation Tips for Tax Filing

As taxpayers prepare to file their 2023 tax returns, they must consider several factors. For a starting point, it is advisable to refer to the previous year's tax return. Additionally, taxpayers should keep in mind any significant life changes – such as marriage, divorce, job change, or the birth of a child – that may affect their tax liability for the current year.

For small business owners and individuals with side gigs, it's essential to check if they have received a 1099-K form from payment apps like PayPal or Venmo. This form should accurately reflect actual business transactions to avoid discrepancies.

Furthermore, taxpayers who qualify for premium tax credits for health insurance must fill out Form 8962. With Congress considering a hike in tax breaks related to child tax credit and small business equipment purchases, these could also impact one's tax situation.

Speeding Up Refunds and Tracking Them

For speedy processing of refunds, taxpayers are encouraged to file their tax returns electronically and ensure their information is accurate and complete. The IRS offers a free filing option for those with an income of $79,000 or less. Additionally, a Direct File program is being piloted in 12 states for certain taxpayers.

Once filed, taxpayers can use the IRS's 'Where's My Refund' tool to track the status of their refund. It's essential to keep in mind that there could be potential delays in receiving refunds due to factors beyond the IRS's control.

The IRS expects over 128 million individual tax returns to be filed by the deadline. As the 2023 tax season unfolds, taxpayers are urged to stay informed and prepared to ensure a smooth tax filing process.