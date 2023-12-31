Navigating the 2023 Housing Market: The Impact of HOAs

The Housing Market Challenge: HOA Considerations

With interest rate hikes and a limited supply of available properties pushing costs to record highs, prospective homebuyers face a challenging terrain. Amid the intensifying competition, an often overlooked but significant factor comes into play: the homeowners association (HOA) affiliation of a property.

Understanding Homeowners Association

HOAs are managed by a board of directors, usually composed of community residents, who enforce rules and regulations for the overall betterment of the neighborhood. Homeowners contribute monthly fees for the maintenance of common areas, such as parks, roads, and pools. However, the cost of being part of an HOA can be substantial, with dues potentially soaring up to $1,000 monthly.

Problems arise when HOA boards mismanage funds, leading to additional charges known as special assessments. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, a staggering 84% of new single-family homes sold in 2022 were part of HOAs. This statistic reinforces the importance of diligent investigation into these organizations before committing to a purchase.

The Role of HOAs and Local Governments

Different housing types, such as single-family homes, townhomes, rowhomes, condominiums, and co-operatives, have varying affiliations with HOAs and different ownership structures. Local governments often favor developments managed by HOAs as it allows them to collect full property taxes, while reducing their maintenance obligations.

For those looking to sidestep HOA fees, real estate agents suggest exploring older homes located outside of developments. If a property within an HOA-managed area is a consideration, potential buyers are strongly advised to carry out a thorough evaluation of the HOA.