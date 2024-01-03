en English
Navigating Salary Hikes Amidst Slowing Inflation: Insight into the 2024 Projections

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:44 am EST
As the curtains of 2023 drew to a close, inflation rates hinted at a slowdown. However, employers are not resting on their laurels but preparing to implement salary hikes in 2024 that exceed the average increments of the past two decades. Such increases are largely driven by relentless inflationary pressures and a fiercely competitive labor market.

A Glance at the Past and the Future

A survey by WTW revealed that actual average salary increments in the U.S. for 2023 stood at 4.4%, outstripping the annual inflation rate of 3.1% reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Employers have projected an average salary hike of 4.0% for 2024, even as many economists forecast U.S. inflation rates to dip below 3%. The correlation between salary hikes and inflation varies across countries, but the trend of salary increases surpassing inflation is a common phenomenon in numerous regions.

Behind the Scenes

Lori Wisper from WTW sheds light on the fact that while salary increases and inflation typically march hand in hand, they are influenced by distinct factors, such as employment rates, and do not always correlate directly. Historical trends reveal that during periods of high inflation, salary increments have not always kept pace with the inflation rate, and the reverse holds true in low-inflation periods. This inconsistency can affect employees’ perceptions of their real spending power, contingent on the prevailing economic conditions.

Navigating the Future

Hatti Johansson from WTW suggests that effective leadership in 2024 will require a delicate balance between spending and program design. The goal is to address inflation concerns and talent shortages by nurturing a vibrant company culture and positive employee experiences rather than merely focusing on increasing fixed pay costs. The path to success in 2024 lies in the ability to adapt to evolving trends, reconsider traditional approaches to performance-based compensation, and uphold principles of equity and inclusion.

On the regional front, in 2023, Massachusetts and New York wore the crown as the top two highest-paying regions in the U.S., while Mississippi lagged with the lowest average salary. The gender pay gap continues to cast a shadow, with women earning 18 cents less than their male counterparts. However, 2024 holds promise of raises that keep pace with or surpass inflation, coupled with the expansion of benefit offerings and increased career opportunities for those without a college degree.

On a broader scale, President Joe Biden issued an executive order on December 21, 2023, granting civilian federal workers their largest pay raise since the Carter administration, with an average 5.2% increase affecting more than two million government workers. This raise, proposed in Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget plan, is set to take effect in the first full pay period of January 2024. Meanwhile, despite the anticipated rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, savings and money market account yields are predicted to stay ahead of inflation in 2024.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

