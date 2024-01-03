en English
Travel & Tourism

Navigating Post-Holiday Traffic: A Guide to Safe Travel in Bakersfield

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Navigating Post-Holiday Traffic: A Guide to Safe Travel in Bakersfield

As the holiday season winds down, millions of residents in Southern California find themselves navigating increasingly busy roads. Bakersfield, a city once known for its serene drives, now buzzes with the hum of tires on asphalt. Amidst this surge in traffic, AAA Travel Expert Gianella Ghiglino and California Highway Patrol Officer D.C. Williams have issued statements highlighting the importance of vehicle maintenance and preparedness for weather conditions.

Vehicle Maintenance: The Cornerstone of Safe Travel

Ghiglino’s advice, rooted in years of experience, emphasizes the role of vehicle maintenance in ensuring safe travel. According to her, the journey doesn’t end once the holiday decorations are boxed away. The return home is just as important, and travelers should pay attention to their car’s battery, oil level, and tires. The importance of vehicle maintenance should not be underestimated, as a well-maintained vehicle can significantly reduce the chances of accidents and breakdowns on the bustling Southern Californian roads.

Weather Conditions: An Unpredictable Variable

Officer Williams, on the other hand, brings attention to the unpredictability of weather conditions. His concerns stem from a combination of rain, snow, and low visibility fog that can lead to dangerous driving conditions and increase the risk of hydroplaning. He advises drivers to check the weather, plan ahead, and leave early if possible. Above all, he stresses the importance of drivers feeling comfortable with the driving conditions. If they feel uncomfortable, his advice is to exit the highway safely.

Recent Accidents: A Cautionary Tale

These words of advice come in the wake of a series of unfortunate traffic accidents. The incidents, which disrupted holiday traffic on East Kern County roads, included a head-on collision on northbound Highway 14 resulting in four fatalities. Subsequent accidents, such as a vehicle rollover on westbound Highway 58 and a semi rollover blocking all westbound lanes of Highway 58, serve as stark reminders of the potential dangers that lurk on the roads, particularly during peak travel periods.

As Bakersfield and the wider Southern California region brace for the post-holiday travel surge, the emphasis on vehicle maintenance and preparedness for weather conditions cannot be overstated. The guidance provided by Ghiglino and Williams offers crucial insights for travelers, potentially helping to mitigate the risks associated with this busy travel period.

Travel & Tourism United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

