en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Navigating New Terrain: How U.S. Regulations are Driving the Electric Vehicle Industry Home

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Navigating New Terrain: How U.S. Regulations are Driving the Electric Vehicle Industry Home

As we traverse the landscape of changing regulations, it is clear that the path to electric vehicle (EV) tax credits in the United States is becoming more intricate, demanding specific manufacturing and sourcing requirements. A significant update is that at least half of a vehicle’s battery components must be manufactured or assembled within North America for a vehicle to be eligible for a full tax credit. Furthermore, a considerable 40% of the critical minerals used in the battery must be either extracted or processed within the U.S. or a country that has a free-trade agreement with the U.S.

Boosting Domestic Production

These stipulations are not arbitrary. They are meticulously planned facets of a broader strategy to boost domestic production. By tying tax benefits to local manufacturing, the U.S. government aims to stimulate the economy and create jobs. Take Honda’s decision to consider establishing an EV plant in Canada as a case in point. Such a move would not only help Honda align with the new requirements but could also pave the way for the company to potentially produce EV batteries in-house, thereby securing full federal tax credits.

Securing Supply Chains

But the new rules are about more than just boosting production—they’re also about securing supply chains. The exclusion of batteries sourced from certain countries underlines this intent. By insisting on a significant percentage of the battery minerals being domestically sourced or sourced from countries with a free-trade agreement with the U.S., the regulations aim to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains that can be vulnerable to disruption.

Encouraging Use of Recycled Materials

The regulations also promote the use of recycled materials in the EV industry. By including materials that have been recycled in North America as a valid source for the required minerals, the new rules encourage a circular economy. This not only reduces waste but also helps secure a steady supply of materials, further insulating the industry from potential supply chain hiccups.

Despite previous setbacks, automakers like Honda remain committed to a greener future, with plans to reach 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2040. The road to that future, it seems, runs through North America.

0
Automotive United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
9 mins ago
Automotive Industry Pivots: BMW Alexa Integration, Stellantis-BlackBerry Collaboration, Volkswagen Sales Recovery, and the Rise of Chinese Car Manufacturers
The pulse of today’s automotive industry beats strong with crucial announcements, evolving partnerships, and global market shifts. German luxury carmaker BMW has announced that it will incorporate Amazon Alexa’s artificial intelligence into its Intelligent Personal Assistant for specific car models. This integration is intended to supercharge the assistant with Alexa’s vast capabilities, enriching the user
Automotive Industry Pivots: BMW Alexa Integration, Stellantis-BlackBerry Collaboration, Volkswagen Sales Recovery, and the Rise of Chinese Car Manufacturers
Hampshire Garage Owner Dodges Theft Charges over Customer's Audi Quattro
1 hour ago
Hampshire Garage Owner Dodges Theft Charges over Customer's Audi Quattro
Mahindra & Mahindra and Mobileye Forge Ahead with Advanced Driving Technology
1 hour ago
Mahindra & Mahindra and Mobileye Forge Ahead with Advanced Driving Technology
Skoda Enyaq L&K: Luxury Reinvented in The Electric Vehicle Segment
15 mins ago
Skoda Enyaq L&K: Luxury Reinvented in The Electric Vehicle Segment
Critical Vulnerabilities Detected in Bosch Rexroth's Network-Connected Wrenches
21 mins ago
Critical Vulnerabilities Detected in Bosch Rexroth's Network-Connected Wrenches
Bajaj Auto Expands EV Portfolio with Second Electric Scooter Launch
1 hour ago
Bajaj Auto Expands EV Portfolio with Second Electric Scooter Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
20 seconds
Operation Warp Speed: A Triumph Marred by Communication Challenges
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
23 seconds
Donovan Edwards: The Unexpected Hero Behind Michigan Wolverines' Championship Victory
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
30 seconds
Consello Group Unveils New Division 'Consello Strive' with Tom Brady and Serena Williams
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
1 min
Revolutionizing Catecholamine Extraction: A New System Developed by Chinese Scientists
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
1 min
Infertility History May Indicate Lower Cardiovascular Health in Midlife
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
1 min
Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan to Discuss AI, M&A, and Cancer Treatments on CNBC
T20I Decider: Australia Wins Toss, Elects to Field First Against India
2 mins
T20I Decider: Australia Wins Toss, Elects to Field First Against India
Prestige Memorabilia to Auction Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open Championship Racket
2 mins
Prestige Memorabilia to Auction Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open Championship Racket
Uganda's NRM Party Retains Parliamentary Commissioners, Bypassing Reelection
2 mins
Uganda's NRM Party Retains Parliamentary Commissioners, Bypassing Reelection
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
37 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app