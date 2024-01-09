Navigating New Terrain: How U.S. Regulations are Driving the Electric Vehicle Industry Home

As we traverse the landscape of changing regulations, it is clear that the path to electric vehicle (EV) tax credits in the United States is becoming more intricate, demanding specific manufacturing and sourcing requirements. A significant update is that at least half of a vehicle’s battery components must be manufactured or assembled within North America for a vehicle to be eligible for a full tax credit. Furthermore, a considerable 40% of the critical minerals used in the battery must be either extracted or processed within the U.S. or a country that has a free-trade agreement with the U.S.

Boosting Domestic Production

These stipulations are not arbitrary. They are meticulously planned facets of a broader strategy to boost domestic production. By tying tax benefits to local manufacturing, the U.S. government aims to stimulate the economy and create jobs. Take Honda’s decision to consider establishing an EV plant in Canada as a case in point. Such a move would not only help Honda align with the new requirements but could also pave the way for the company to potentially produce EV batteries in-house, thereby securing full federal tax credits.

Securing Supply Chains

But the new rules are about more than just boosting production—they’re also about securing supply chains. The exclusion of batteries sourced from certain countries underlines this intent. By insisting on a significant percentage of the battery minerals being domestically sourced or sourced from countries with a free-trade agreement with the U.S., the regulations aim to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains that can be vulnerable to disruption.

Encouraging Use of Recycled Materials

The regulations also promote the use of recycled materials in the EV industry. By including materials that have been recycled in North America as a valid source for the required minerals, the new rules encourage a circular economy. This not only reduces waste but also helps secure a steady supply of materials, further insulating the industry from potential supply chain hiccups.

Despite previous setbacks, automakers like Honda remain committed to a greener future, with plans to reach 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2040. The road to that future, it seems, runs through North America.