Navigating Identity & Belonging: Victoria Park’s Journey as Pictoria Vark

Victoria Park, professionally recognized as Pictoria Vark, is a bass-playing singer-songwriter who has carved out a unique existence as a visible minority in various U.S. locales, including Iowa, New Jersey, Wyoming, New York, and now Chicago, Illinois. Her narrative illuminates the hardships endured by minorities in regions where their numbers are scant and cultural amenities catering to their heritage are scarce. Park's journey mirrors wider issues faced by minorities in areas with restricted diversity and cultural representation.

Navigating Identity and Belonging

The challenge of finding a sense of belonging in places where she was a conspicuous minority is a recurring theme in Park's experiences. She recounts her experiences of feeling alien, even amidst significant Korean populations, due to factors such as her non-religious stance, inability to converse in Korean, and a strong penchant for rock music. These elements posed hurdles for her in conforming to the anticipated social norms within her ethnic community.

Music as a Reflection of Lived Experiences

Park's songwriting is deeply influenced by her lived experiences. Her most recent album, "The Parts I Dread," draws profoundly from the places she has inhabited and her quest for home. The transient essence of touring has also moulded her songwriting, with forthcoming songs reflecting her touring experiences and the nomadic lifestyle that accompanies it.

Striking a Balance on the Road

Park's impending 2024 tour embodies her quest for a balance between enjoyment and reduced stress, prioritizing quality over quantity following years of heavy touring. She underscores the importance of preserving her health on the road, focusing on proactive steps such as consuming fruits and vegetables, practicing basic hygiene, and being mindful of the impact of touring on the immune system.

Travel Experiences and Interests

Beyond her musical pursuits, Park shares her travel experiences, underscoring underrated destinations like Iowa City and Boise, Idaho. She expresses her aspirations to visit cities like Seoul, Tokyo, and Marrakesh in the future. Her travel essentials include a stuffed animal named Greg, a neck pillow, eye mask, foam roller, and a disposable film camera, reflecting her need for comfort and familiarity on the road.

Food indulgence, particularly sushi or pho, and activities like paddleboarding serve as Park's guilty pleasures on the road. She also shares her best travel memory, a cherished moment of solitude while paddleboarding in Ventura, California, where she had a close encounter with a family of seals, emphasizing the importance of personal experiences during her travels.

Overall, Park's journey as Pictoria Vark encapsulates the complexities of navigating identity, belonging, and creative expression amidst cultural and societal expectations. Her experiences serve as a potent reflection of the broader challenges faced by minorities in regions where their representation and cultural amenities are scarce. They also offer insights into the transformative power of travel, music, and personal growth.