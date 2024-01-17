Navigating Cultural Sensitivities: The Journey Behind 'On Sacred Ground'

Rebecca Tickell and her husband, Josh Tickell, co-writers and co-directors of the documentary 'On Sacred Ground', have embarked on a unique journey to portray the story of the Standing Rock protests. As non-Indigenous filmmakers, they faced the complex task of representing an Indigenous struggle while being acutely aware of the cultural sensitivities involved.

Navigating Cultural Sensitivities

The Tickells, from the onset, were committed to respectfulness in their storytelling, particularly given the sensitive issue of Indigenous rights and environmental activism that lay at the heart of the Standing Rock protests. They understood the importance of consulting with many people from different backgrounds to provide an authentic, responsible representation of the events at Standing Rock. This was not a task taken lightly, as they needed to ensure that their narrative honored the true spirit of the protests and did not exploit or misrepresent the people and the culture they were portraying.

Choosing the Right Perspective

Deciding on the most appropriate perspective from which to tell the story was a critical part of the Tickells' journey. The choice fell on a war veteran suffering from PTSD who attends the protests. This decision offered a fresh lens through which to view the events and allowed for an exploration of the intersection of veterans' rights, Indigenous rights, and environmental activism. It also provided a unique opportunity to highlight the shared struggles and solidarity between different marginalized groups.

The NoDAPL Struggle and Beyond

The NoDAPL struggle at Standing Rock in 2016 marked a significant moment in the fight for Indigenous rights. It became a rallying cry for Indigenous people to stand against injustices and demand respect and recognition for their sovereignty. In 'On Sacred Ground', the Tickells not only recount the events of the protests but also highlight the voices of Indigenous activists, organizers, and politicians. They provide a platform for these voices to express their perspective on the complicated history of their people and their hopes for a more sovereign and sustainable future.

The Tickells' journey in creating 'On Sacred Ground' reflects the challenges and considerations of telling a story that is not one's own. Their commitment to respectful representation and their careful navigation of cultural sensitivities serve as a model for other non-Indigenous creatives seeking to portray Indigenous stories and struggles.