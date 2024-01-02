en English

Business

Navigating California’s Gift Card Laws: Understanding Your Rights and Risks

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
In the bustling marketplace of California, gift cards have become a ubiquitous form of currency, a convenient and beloved gift alternative. Yet, as their popularity continues to surge, so does the potential for consumers to unwittingly fall prey to fraud and scams. To safeguard consumers, California has enacted stringent laws governing the use and exchange of these cards.

California’s Gift Card Laws: A Beacon of Consumer Protection

In the Golden State, gift cards and gift certificates are subject to robust consumer protection laws. A key tenet of these laws is that gift cards generally cannot bear an expiration date. An exception is made only for cards usable with multiple unaffiliated sellers. When an expiration date is present, it must be clearly printed on the card, leaving no room for subterfuge or misinterpretation.

For cards purchased after 1997, the laws stipulate that they are either redeemable in cash or replaceable with a new certificate. A significant amendment came into effect after January 1, 2008, stating that any gift certificate valued at less than $10 is redeemable for its cash value. This provision further strengthens the rights of the gift card holder, ensuring that no amount, however small, goes to waste.

Navigating the Exceptions: Dormancy Fees and Multi-Seller Cards

Gift cards in California are generally immune from service fees related to dormancy, barring a five-part exception where certain conditions are met. These include the card being inactive for 24 months and the remaining value being $5 or less. This exception, while seemingly intricate, is designed to strike a balance between consumer protection and business viability.

However, sellers of unaffiliated, multiple-seller cards may argue that these cards do not fall under the gift certificate definition, and may impose service or dormancy fees without disclosure. This loophole makes it critical for consumers to exercise caution when purchasing such cards.

Fraud and Scams: The Dark Underbelly of the Gift Card Market

The lack of regulations and difficulty in tracing transactions are key factors that attract scammers to the gift card market. Consumers are advised to be wary of government and utility company scams, check for tampering when purchasing gift cards, and promptly report any instances of fraud.

In the face of ever-evolving scams, the California Department of Consumer Affairs continues to provide detailed information about these regulations online, arming consumers with the knowledge to protect themselves.

As gift cards increasingly weave themselves into the fabric of our economic life, understanding and navigating the complexities of consumer protection laws becomes all the more essential. Consumers, armed with knowledge and vigilance, can ensure that the gift of a gift card remains just that – a gift, and not a liability.

Business United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

