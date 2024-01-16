Navigating BEAD Grants: The Role of Wireless 20/20's Innovative Tools

The allocation of Broadband Equity, Access & Deployment (BEAD) grants is poised to become a significant hurdle for states, as they grapple with defining areas for bidding. With an array of strategies under consideration, ranging from census blocks to a laissez-faire approach, complexities are anticipated, especially in unserved regions where collaboration with incumbent providers is indispensable to evade redundant infrastructure.
Fiber Infrastructure Mapping: A Key Player
In these challenging times, the importance of comprehensive maps detailing the existing fiber infrastructure is becoming increasingly evident. It is in this context that Wireless 20/20, a consulting firm with a wealth of experience in geospatial mapping of fiber broadband infrastructure since 2019, steps into the limelight.
Wireless 20/20: Bridging the Gap
Recognizing the intricate issues at hand, Wireless 20/20 is offering two innovative tools to assist stakeholders: the WiROI Fiber Business Case Analysis Tool and the WiROI db Geospatial SaaS Platform. These tools go beyond the ordinary, designed to pinpoint grant-eligible locations by performing sophisticated computations and eliminating already served or funded areas.
Additionally, they support fiber-mile analysis to assess the extent of fiber deployment required, and financial scrutiny to determine the necessary investment for construction to grant-eligible locations. The goal is to equip states with the same level of refined capabilities that internet service providers (ISPs) command.
Proven Success and Future Potential
Wireless 20/20's tools have already proven their mettle, having been licensed to multiple ISPs and private equity firms. They have played a pivotal role in applying for more than $10 billion in grants. Further underlining their credibility, the firm has also published a white paper delineating a methodology for the financial analysis of BEAD-funded projects, with a dedicated case study on Vermont.
As states continue to navigate the complex landscape of BEAD grants allocation, tools like those offered by Wireless 20/20 are poised to play a crucial role in streamlining the process, enhancing accuracy, and ensuring that broadband access is expanded efficiently and effectively.