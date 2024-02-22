Navigating a Deadly Popularity Contest: DEATH RATIO'D Explores Social Media's Lethal Impact

Imagine waking up to find that the world has changed, where the very fabric of society is woven through the threads of social media, dictating not just social standing but life and death. This is the reality for Arnold, the protagonist of the upcoming comic series DEATH RATIO'D by Mark Russell and artist Laci, brought to life by AWA Studios. Set in a dystopian future, the series dives deep into a dark satire where likes and dislikes have the power to determine one's fate.

A Glimpse into the Future

Arnold's journey begins as he awakens from a coma to a world obsessed with social media to a lethal degree. With a collar around his neck set to explode if he garners enough disapproval, the stakes couldn't be higher. Through this harrowing premise, DEATH RATIO'D challenges readers to reflect on the current trajectory of our digital lives. The series, expected to hit comic shops on May 29th, promises a blend of humor, horror, and a poignant message about the power of online influence.

The Minds Behind the Madness

At the helm of this cautionary tale is Mark Russell, renowned for his sharp wit and satirical edge, and artist Laci, whose visuals bring the dystopian world to life. Their collaboration is further enriched by Marco Lesko's colors and Sal Cipriano's lettering, creating a comic that is as visually compelling as it is thought-provoking. AWA's CEO, Axel Alonso, has lauded Russell's knack for genre-bending stories, emphasizing that DEATH RATIO'D serves not just as entertainment but as a multifaceted exploration of our societal obsessions.

A Reflection of Our World

What sets DEATH RATIO'D apart is its ability to mirror the extremities of our current social media landscape, pushing the boundaries to imagine a world where digital approval bears the weight of life and death. It's a narrative that resonates deeply in a society where online presence can dictate real-world success or downfall. As Russell and Laci navigate this perilous landscape through Arnold's eyes, they invite readers to ponder the real-world implications of our digital actions and the future they could herald.