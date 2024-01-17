Navient to Host Webcast on Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Navient, a leading provider of technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, is set to host an audio webcast on January 31, 2024, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The purpose of the webcast is to discuss the company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and provide an update on its in-depth review.

Details of the Webcast

The company has revealed that all necessary materials for the webcast will be made available well in advance on the Navient investor website. In a bid to ensure accessibility and transparency, these materials will also be accessible from the SEC.gov website. Navient has encouraged all analysts and investors interested in participating in the webcast to pre-register.

Importance of Pre-registration

Pre-registration is crucial for those wishing to ask questions during the webcast. Navient has made it clear that individuals can pre-register anytime ahead of the webcast or at least 15 minutes before the start time to receive their personal dial-in access details. This measure is in place to ensure a smooth and efficient process for all participants.

Webcast Replay

For those unable to attend the live webcast, Navient has ensured a replay will be available approximately two hours after the event concludes. This allows individuals who missed the live event to catch up at their convenience, thereby broadening the reach of their financial update.