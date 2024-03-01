Nautilus and Ross Built Custom Homes Shine at NAHB National Awards 2023

At the recent International Builders' Show in Las Vegas, two luxury home builders, Nautilus Custom Homes and Ross Built Custom Homes, distinguished themselves by securing a total of seven prestigious awards. These accolades were part of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) National Awards and Best in American Living Awards (BALA), celebrating excellence in home construction and design.

Standout Performances in Craftsmanship and Restoration

Nautilus Custom Homes garnered five awards, with their Siesta Key residence, "Island Breeze," earning the BALA Platinum Award for Best Custom Home Priced Over $2 Million among other categories. The awards highlight the home's exceptional design, craftsmanship, and innovative features. Ross Built Custom Homes received two Platinum Awards for their meticulous restoration of the historic Van Wezel Estate, showcasing their expertise in blending historical preservation with modern luxury.

Recognition of Excellence in the Industry

The NAHB National Awards and BALA recognize industry professionals across the United States and Canada for their outstanding contributions to homebuilding and design. This year, the competition was fierce with approximately 150 finalists vying for top honors. The success of Nautilus and Ross Built at the event underscores their commitment to quality and innovation in luxury home construction.

Continued Accolades for Exceptional Builders

Both builders have a history of recognition for their work. In 2022, Ryan Perrone of Nautilus Homes was named AIA Florida Builder of the Year, while Ross Built Custom Homes received the Grand Aurora Award in 2023 for the "Modern River House" project. These continued accolades reflect the builders' dedication to excellence and their prominent positions in the luxury home building sector.

The achievements of Nautilus Custom Homes and Ross Built Custom Homes at the NAHB National Awards and BALA 2023 not only highlight their exceptional craftsmanship and design capabilities but also set a high standard for the industry. As these builders continue to innovate and excel, they contribute to the elevation of residential construction and design, ensuring that luxury homes not only meet but exceed the expectations of modern homeowners.