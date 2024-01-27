NAU's Nico Young Shatters Collegiate Indoor 5K Record

History was etched into the annals of collegiate athletics when Northern Arizona University's (NAU) Nico Young shattered the collegiate indoor 5K record at the John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston University. His groundbreaking time of 12:57.14 marked the first-ever sub-13 minute 5K time in NCAA history, besting the previous record by a significant six seconds.

Exceeding Olympic Standards

Young's remarkable feat didn't just rewrite the collegiate record books; it also surpassed the Olympic qualifying standard of 13:05. This notable achievement comes on the heels of another impressive performance by Young, where he clocked a stellar 3:57.33 mile at the Lumberjack Team Challenge.

Outstanding Performances by NAU Athletes

Aaron Las Heras and Theo Quax followed suit with robust performances, placing third and fourth on NAU's all-time performance list with times of 13:16.68 and 13:16.83, respectively, in the unseeded men's 5K. Colin Sahlman etched his name into the record books, setting new NAU and Big Sky records in the mile with a time of 3:53.17. Kang Nyoak wasn't far behind, achieving a personal best and placing fifth on NAU's all-time list. Both athletes also showcased their versatility by participating in the 3K event.

Victories in Field Events and Swimming

On the field, Mitchell Effing triumphed in the long jump at the New Mexico Team Open, leaping an impressive 7.81 meters. On the track, Madeline Wilson finished third in the invitational 200-meter race. In the pool, NAU celebrated Senior Day with a decisive victory over Utah Tech, 74-30. The 200-yard medley relay team set a new pool record, and Maddy Rey broke another pool record in the 200-yard butterfly. NAU's swimming and diving teams are now gearing up for their upcoming competitions, with the diving team hosting the Lumberjack Diving Invite and the swim squad heading to the WAC Championships.