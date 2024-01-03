Nature Publishes Correction, Accentuating Accuracy in Scientific Reporting

In a recent development, the esteemed scientific journal Nature has published a correction to an article originally launched on September 13, 2023. The correction specifically addresses an error in Extended Data Fig. 1d, where the AlphaFold2 model of P. syringae pv. tomato AvrE was erroneously displayed instead of the correct model, P. stewartii WtsE. The revised figure now finds its place in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Key Contributors Recognized

The published correction acknowledges the equal contributions of authors Kinya Nomura, Felipe Andreazza, and Jie Cheng from the Department of Biology at Duke University. Additional contributors include Ke Dong and Sheng Yang He from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Duke University, and Jie Cheng and Pei Zhou from Duke University School of Medicine’s Department of Biochemistry.

Open Access License

The article is under an open access license, granting permission for its use and distribution as long as proper credit is given. It adheres to the stipulations of the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. The notice also provides the necessary information on how to secure permissions for any third-party material not covered by this license.

Preserving Scientific Integrity

The correction, published on January 2, 2024, underscores the vital importance of accurate scientific reporting. It stands as a testament to the journal’s unyielding commitment to sustaining the integrity of its published work.