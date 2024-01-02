en English
Science & Technology

Nature Corrects Protein Model Error in Published Research

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:14 pm EST
In a recent development, Nature, a prestigious scientific journal, has issued a correction concerning an article published online on September 13, 2023. The correction focuses on an error in Extended Data Fig. 1d, in which an incorrect protein model was exhibited. The figure was initially portraying the AlphaFold2 model of the protein AvrE from the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato, but it should have represented the model of WtsE from Pseudomonas stewartii.

Addressing the Anomaly

The figure has been updated to reflect the correct protein model in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article. This rectification was necessary to maintain the accuracy and integrity of the research. The primary contributors to the study included Kinya Nomura, Felipe Andreazza, Jie Cheng from the Department of Biology at Duke University, Ke Dong and Sheng Yang He from Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Duke University, and Pei Zhou from the Department of Biochemistry at Duke University School of Medicine.

Research Context

The corrected article delves into the intriguing mechanism of bacterial pathogens delivering water- and solute-permeable channels to plant cells. The research is open access under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, allowing for use and adaptation, provided appropriate credit is given. This correction ensures that the scientific community has access to the most accurate information.

The Importance of Correct Information

The correction by Nature underscores the importance of accuracy in scientific research and publication. A single misrepresentation of data, such as the incorrect protein model displayed initially, could lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretations among researchers and readers. By promptly addressing and correcting the error, Nature demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of scientific integrity.

Science & Technology United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

