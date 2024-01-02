Nature Corrects Protein Model Error in Published Research

In a recent development, Nature, a prestigious scientific journal, has issued a correction concerning an article published online on September 13, 2023. The correction focuses on an error in Extended Data Fig. 1d, in which an incorrect protein model was exhibited. The figure was initially portraying the AlphaFold2 model of the protein AvrE from the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae pv. tomato, but it should have represented the model of WtsE from Pseudomonas stewartii.

Addressing the Anomaly

The figure has been updated to reflect the correct protein model in both the HTML and PDF versions of the article. This rectification was necessary to maintain the accuracy and integrity of the research. The primary contributors to the study included Kinya Nomura, Felipe Andreazza, Jie Cheng from the Department of Biology at Duke University, Ke Dong and Sheng Yang He from Howard Hughes Medical Institute at Duke University, and Pei Zhou from the Department of Biochemistry at Duke University School of Medicine.

Research Context

The corrected article delves into the intriguing mechanism of bacterial pathogens delivering water- and solute-permeable channels to plant cells. The research is open access under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, allowing for use and adaptation, provided appropriate credit is given. This correction ensures that the scientific community has access to the most accurate information.

The Importance of Correct Information

The correction by Nature underscores the importance of accuracy in scientific research and publication. A single misrepresentation of data, such as the incorrect protein model displayed initially, could lead to misunderstandings and misinterpretations among researchers and readers. By promptly addressing and correcting the error, Nature demonstrates its commitment to upholding the highest standards of scientific integrity.