Natural Wonders and Outdoor Settings Top the List of American Tourist Preferences: SFT Study

In a recent revelation by the SFT Project, data accumulated from Google search patterns showcased a clear preference among American tourists for natural outdoor settings and national parks. The study, a comprehensive analysis of online search behavior, has thrown light on the evolving preferences of domestic tourists in the United States, debunking traditional notions about the allure of city-based attractions.

Myrtle Beach Tops the List

Surprisingly, Myrtle Beach in South Carolina emerged as the most coveted destination, outshining several prominent attractions across the country. The study found that residents from as many as eight different states showed a particular predilection for this seaside resort city, famous for its extensive sandy beaches and vibrant boardwalk.

Following closely behind, with substantial interest from residents of seven states, was the ever-enchanting Niagara Falls. The Grand Canyon, another natural marvel, took the third spot in the popularity chart, captivating the interest of five states. These findings reinforce the deep-seated American love for nature's grandeur and the country's rich geological heritage.

Alongside nature's wonders, the study also brought to light an enthusiasm for amusement parks in states like Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon, Texas, Vermont, Florida, and Massachusetts. Popular destinations such as Universal Studios and Disneyland continue to attract swathes of tourists, offering a mix of thrill, entertainment, and magical experiences.

Cultural Landmarks and the Appeal of New York

Contrary to the national trend, residents of New York, California, Michigan, and West Virginia displayed a marked preference for historic and cultural landmarks. Top spots included the Museum of Modern Art and the Statue of Liberty. Furthermore, New York was recognized by Time Out as the top city for its quality of life and global appeal, with its renowned museums and art galleries serving as major attractions.

The study provides a fresh perspective on domestic tourism in the United States, highlighting an inclination towards natural beauty and outdoor settings, while also acknowledging the enduring appeal of amusement parks and cultural landmarks.