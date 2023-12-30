Natural vs. Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Sparkling Dilemma

Peak engagement season is in full swing across the United States, signaling a surge in diamond ring purchases. Prospective couples are faced with a crucial decision—the choice between lab-grown and natural diamond engagement rings. With natural diamonds becoming increasingly rare and lab-grown diamonds experiencing a 38% sales boom, raking in $12 billion in 2022, this decision carries significant financial and emotional weight.

The Allure of Natural Diamonds

Natural diamonds, despite their dwindling supply, remain a significant emotional investment for buyers. Their rarity and the romantic symbolism they carry often trump practicality. Financial and diamond industry analyst, Paul Zimnisky, suggests that while natural diamonds may not be a practical purchase, they are an emotional one. The prospect of their prices spiking due to resource depletion from mid-2024 is leading to a sense of urgency among buyers.

Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Rising Trend

On the other side of the spectrum, lab-grown diamonds have seen a surge in popularity. Global sales rose to $12 billion in 2022, a 38% increase from the previous year. Companies like Novita Diamonds in Australia have witnessed a rise in consumer preference for lab-grown diamonds due to their ethical sourcing, affordability, and identical appearance to natural diamonds.

These diamonds, although visually and chemically identical to mined diamonds, do not increase in value over time and may be challenging to resell, potentially lacking a resale market as prices drop. The man-made diamond market might attract a different consumer base as prices fall, possibly repositioning them as costume jewelry in the future.

COVID-19 and the Diamond Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has left a significant imprint on diamond sales. With travel and dining restrictions limiting spending options, consumers diverted their federal stimulus savings to luxury goods, including diamonds. Still, the pandemic also led to a decline in dating and consequently, engagements. However, an uptick in engagements and weddings is expected in the coming years, signalling a potential shift in the diamond market.

