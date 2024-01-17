Natural Grocers Set to Open New Store in Gunnison: A Grand Opening Laced with Giveaways and Goodwill

Natural Grocers, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is poised to open a new store in Gunnison, Colorado, on January 31, 2024. This new addition will bring the total number of the chain's stores in the state to 46, reinforcing its commitment to providing high-quality groceries and sustainable products to consumers.

Advertisment

A Grand Opening with Grand Gestures

The much-anticipated grand opening event promises an eclectic blend of festivities and charity. It will kick off with the good4u Crew presenting a generous donation of $2,500 to the Gunnison Country Food Pantry. This act of goodwill will be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by the store manager and local community leaders.

Unfurling a Fiesta of Giveaways and Discounts

Advertisment

Customers attending the grand opening can look forward to a plethora of exciting activities and promotions. The first 150 customers in line will receive mystery gift cards, with values ranging from $5 to $500. Further adding to the allure, the first 250 shoppers will be gifted a hand-crafted Ecuadorian poncho made from cozy alpaca wool.

From noon to 5 p.m., a prize wheel will be in action, providing shoppers with an opportunity to win various prizes. Additionally, the store will feature special discounts across departments from the opening day till February 29. Shoppers can avail offers on a wide range of products, including organic mandarins, bacon and alternatives, organic cheese shreds and slices, and bulk organic raisins.

Sweepstakes: Win an Aventon E-bike and More

The grand opening will also see the launch of a sweepstakes that will run through February 14. Customers can fill out entry forms available in-store for a chance to win exciting prizes, including an Aventon e-bike and a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.