Business

Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Natural Gas Prices Show Promising Upward Trend as Market Looks to Recover from Bearish 2023

The New Year for the natural gas market has kicked off on an upbeat note, with prices showing a promising upward trend on short-term charts. Currently, the prices have retreated to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level landing at $2.511. The technical indicators are suggesting that this uptrend might persist, possibly reaching or even surpassing the recent swing high of $2.651. Nonetheless, the possibility of a more significant pullback to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $2.478, near the 100 SMA dynamic support, cannot be ruled out.

Understanding the Market Dynamics

The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, indicating that the trajectory is likely to be upward. The 200 SMA, which sits at $2.400, serves as a crucial threshold for any potential correction that might occur. The rising Stochastic indicator implies bullish momentum. However, with the RSI heading downward, a hint of bearish pressure is evident, potentially leading to more correction till oversold conditions are satisfied.

The natural gas market dynamics are significantly influenced by weather forecasts and geopolitical developments. Reports of lower-than-expected US heating demand and potential disruptions in gas flows due to tensions in the Red Sea are impacting prices.

Upcoming Influential Factors

The upcoming inventory data from the Department of Energy will be a crucial factor. It will offer insights into the state of demand conditions. A significant decrease in stockpiles might indicate stronger demand, while a smaller reduction or an unexpected rise could hint at higher supply levels.

Additionally, the release of the FOMC minutes could sway market sentiment and commodity prices. Any hints of potential rate cuts by the Fed could boost risk assets. The Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report could also impact market sentiment and natural gas prices. Weak job data could strengthen the argument for rate cuts.

Recovering from a Bearish 2023

The market is still recuperating from a bearish 2023 caused by record production and high inventory levels leading to oversupply. The short-term course of natural gas prices will rely heavily on the severity of winter weather and LNG export levels. The current price is trading below both the 200-day and 50-day moving averages, indicating a bearish trend. However, external factors and market news like cold weather forecasts and LNG demand could heavily influence the market’s direction.

Business Energy United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

