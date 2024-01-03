en English
Local News

Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 pm EST
Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership

The Natrona County Board of County Commissioners in Casper, Wyoming, has ushered in the year 2024 with a change in leadership. Commissioners Peter Nicolaysen and Jim Milne have been elected as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, succeeding Steve Freel and Dave North in their respective roles.

New Leadership with Ambitious Plans

Nicolaysen and Milne, both of whom joined the board in 2022, are set to steer the board through various ongoing projects. Of note among these projects are the construction of a new lodge on Casper Mountain, the development of a multi-use sports complex near the Ford Wyoming Center, and the establishment of a new facility for the Casper-Natrona County Health Department.

Exciting Times Ahead for Casper

In addition to these projects, Nicolaysen expressed enthusiasm for new initiatives. One such initiative is a potential opportunity for Casper to host an air race. Nicolaysen also expressed optimism for the community and hopes that 2024 will be a prosperous year for the county and its residents.

Rezoning for Progress

The Board also approved a pair of rezoning requests. One request was for rezoning approximately five acres along Nine Mile Road from commercial to light industrial. The second request was for rezoning about 20 acres of land off Ferris Rd from light industrial to urban agriculture. The first request was prompted by a proposal to build a 2,400 square foot shop for a mechanic specializing in restoring Toyota pickup trucks and SUVs. The second rezoning request aims to support better agricultural use of the land. Both requests were unanimously approved.

Local News United States
BNN Correspondents

