Native News Online's Levi Rickert Discusses Election Coverage on NPR

Levi Rickert, the bedrock behind Native News Online (NNO), recently graced NPR's Here & Now for a segment orchestrated by Deepa Fernandes. The heart of the discussion was the election coverage and the role of digital outlets in amplifying the voices of marginalized communities. This interaction signaled the initiation of a trinity of segments, aiming to delve deeper into the priorities of digital media during election years.

Shining Light on Native Voter Suppression and Climate Emergency

In his conversation with Fernandes, Rickert punctuated the pressing issues at hand. Native voter suppression and the climate emergency topped the list, followed by the coverage of Native American boarding schools. These issues, often overlooked or underreported, hold significant implications for Native communities and, by extension, the electoral landscape.

Boosting Coverage of Native Communities

Rickert's emphasis on the necessity of a collaborative effort between mainstream media outlets like NPR and dedicated platforms like NNO was palpable. He advocated for a symbiotic relationship to enhance the coverage of Native communities, ensuring their narratives aren't lost in the cacophony of mainstream media. Such cooperation could lead to a more comprehensive and inclusive news environment, reflecting the multifaceted nature of our society.

Native News Online: A Voice for the Indigenous

NNO, under Rickert's guidance, has emerged as a cardinal source of news for American Indians, Alaska Natives, and other Indigenous peoples. It's a platform where their stories are told, their struggles are highlighted, and their triumphs are celebrated. This seven-minute segment on NPR, accessible to all interested listeners, is just another testament to the publication's commitment to these communities.

In conclusion, the conversation between Rickert and Fernandes was more than just a discussion about election coverage. It was a call to action for mainstream media to pay attention to the issues that matter to Native communities and to work in collaboration with platforms like NNO to ensure comprehensive and unbiased reporting.