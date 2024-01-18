Nationwide Search for Entrepreneurial Talent Kicks Off with Utah Tech Week

Entrepreneur Media and Entrepreneur Ventures have kickstarted an ambitious nationwide tour aimed at identifying and investing in high-potential entrepreneurial talent. The tour will kick off during Utah Tech Week in Salt Lake City, running from January 22-27, 2024. Five standout finalists, drawn from a pool of diverse enterprises, will vie for substantial investment rewards, and the opportunity to feature in the upcoming season of the hit show 'Elevator Pitch.' This program offers ambitious entrepreneurs a platform to present their innovative ideas to leading investors.

Tour Route and Objectives

The scouting and investment drive will traverse numerous cities, including Nashville, and extend its reach to university pitch competitions. The ultimate goal is to unearth groundbreaking student entrepreneurs. Utah Tech Week, the launchpad for this nationwide tour, is a community-driven tech festival that fosters connections within Utah's thriving startup ecosystem.

The Forces Behind the Initiative

Entrepreneur Ventures, an affiliate of Entrepreneur Media, is a venture capital fund with a focus on injecting capital into early-stage startups across various sectors. The fund has set an ambitious goal to finance 150 to 200 companies. The initiative is spearheaded by Danny Beckett, Jr. and Jonathan Hung and is headquartered in Los Angeles, with several branches spread across North America.

Entrepreneurial Success Stories

While on the topic of entrepreneurship, it's worth highlighting some success stories. Myles Kovacs, co-founder of DUB Magazine, has carved a niche in the automotive industry and is a significant player in the urban custom car culture. His entrepreneurial journey began with the inception of DUB Magazine and he later diversified the brand into licensing vehicle-related toys and designing custom wheels. He is a sought after figure by corporate executives for his insights and has also made his mark in the entertainment industry.

Another noteworthy entrepreneur is Andrea Couture, CEO of Intra State Terrazzo Concrete, who acquired the firm in 2021. She has centered her efforts on educating the builder and construction community, and has plans for expansion into Naples and Miami. Under her leadership, Intra State has doubled its sales to 2.6 million over the last three years, and she is actively fostering relationships with luxury builders and architects.