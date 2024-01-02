Nationwide Panic Buying at Fuel Stations Amidst Fears of Truckers’ Protest

Across the nation, fuel stations are under siege. The cause of this unexpected onslaught is not the specter of rising fuel prices, but an impending truckers’ protest against a new criminal code. Consumers, fearing a disruption in fuel supply, are thronging to the pumps, forming long queues and engaging in panic buying. This reflects public concern over the potential impact of the protest on the availability of crucial resources, leading to preemptive measures like stockpiling fuel.

Fuel Shortage Panic Grips the Nation

In Hyderabad, panic-buying reigned supreme at petrol bunks due to a nationwide strike organized by petroleum tanker drivers. The situation led to severe traffic congestion, prompting police intervention to regulate the queues at some fuel stations. Chandigarh responded to a similar situation by imposing restrictions on fuel sales, limiting the amount per transaction. The impact of the strike was not limited to these regions but reverberated across the nation, causing similar chaos at fuel stations in Maharashtra and Telangana.

The Strike: A Response to the New Law

The genesis of this nationwide chaos lies in the truck and bus drivers’ protest against the new law that imposes a hefty penalty and a 10-year jail term for hit-and-run cases. The protest has not only disrupted the public transport system but also the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinders. The drivers’ defiance has taken the shape of protests, highway blockades, and traffic disruptions in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal.

The Potential Consequences

The panic buying and long queues at fuel stations in Punjab underscore the seriousness of the situation. With some petrol pumps already depleted, the Punjab Petrol Dealers’ Association warns of potential dry spells if the protest continues. The situation has also led to confrontations between protesters and law enforcement officers and has affected parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, raising concerns about a fuel shortage. The state government is urging the drivers to discuss the issue and ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles.