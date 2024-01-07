en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Nationwide ‘Kids Day on the Air’ Event Sparks Interest in Amateur Radio Among Children

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Nationwide ‘Kids Day on the Air’ Event Sparks Interest in Amateur Radio Among Children

A wave of excitement echoed across the nation as children were given the opportunity to communicate worldwide through amateur radio in an event aptly named Kids Day on the Air. The event was the brainchild of the American Radio Relay League, organized locally by the science club at Yates Illuminates along with the Bellevue Amateur Radio Club. The initiative was not only aimed at introducing children to the world of amateur radio but also served as a platform for them to learn, grow, and build self-confidence.

Sparking Interest in Radio Communication

Playing the role of experienced guides, Dudley Allen and Mike Terneus were amongst the seasoned radio operators who facilitated the children’s journey into the realm of amateur radio. They emphasized the importance of hands-on engagement in fostering a child’s interest. The event was much more than just an educational exercise teaching the children the basics of operating a radio. It was a confidence-building expedition, where children, by speaking to strangers over the airwaves, learned to articulate their identities and interests, thereby stepping out of their comfort zones.

Amateur Radio: A Tool for Community Service

The event also underscored the potential of amateur radio in community service, with operators expressing their readiness to utilize their equipment in emergencies for the benefit of the community. Such a perspective offered the children an insight into the significance of amateur radio beyond its recreational appeal.

Parents Appreciate the Initiative

Parents, including Sarah Goetzinger, whose children participated in the event, highly praised the initiative. They acknowledged the deeper understanding it offered about everyday technology and communication. The Bellevue Amateur Radio Club was optimistic that the event would spark a lifelong interest in at least one child, leading them to pursue amateur radio as a hobby in the future.

0
Education United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
State Leverages Digital Learning, Launches Online Coaching for NEET and JEE Aspirants
Seizing the potential of digital learning, the state government recently launched an online coaching initiative for students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). Held from January 4th to 6th, these introductory sessions aim to familiarize students with a novel teaching method and prepare them for the competitive
State Leverages Digital Learning, Launches Online Coaching for NEET and JEE Aspirants
Al Enna Desert Camp: Qatar's Initiative for Environmental Awareness and Safety
12 mins ago
Al Enna Desert Camp: Qatar's Initiative for Environmental Awareness and Safety
Doha Film Institute Debuts Ajyal Film Club for Young Movie Enthusiasts
12 mins ago
Doha Film Institute Debuts Ajyal Film Club for Young Movie Enthusiasts
FATV and Leominster TV Roll Out Engaging Program Line-Up
2 mins ago
FATV and Leominster TV Roll Out Engaging Program Line-Up
Vietnam War Veteran Lupe Reyna Receives Long-Awaited High School Diploma
2 mins ago
Vietnam War Veteran Lupe Reyna Receives Long-Awaited High School Diploma
Doha Seminar Boosts Positive Parenting and Addresses Childhood Disorders Among Sri Lankan Community
12 mins ago
Doha Seminar Boosts Positive Parenting and Addresses Childhood Disorders Among Sri Lankan Community
Latest Headlines
World News
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
34 seconds
Saint Lucia Art Retreat: A Therapeutic Journey for Seasonal Affective Disorder
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
45 seconds
TDP Leader Challenges Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to Issue White Paper on Unfulfilled Promises
Art Retreat in Saint Lucia: A Therapeutic Escape for Seasonal Affective Disorder
2 mins
Art Retreat in Saint Lucia: A Therapeutic Escape for Seasonal Affective Disorder
Low Voter Turnout and Single-Party Polling Agents Mark National Elections: CEC Reports
2 mins
Low Voter Turnout and Single-Party Polling Agents Mark National Elections: CEC Reports
Gastonia's Confederate Monument: A Symbol of Division Amid Legal and Political Strife
2 mins
Gastonia's Confederate Monument: A Symbol of Division Amid Legal and Political Strife
Ellyse Perry: Marking a Milestone in Women's Cricket
4 mins
Ellyse Perry: Marking a Milestone in Women's Cricket
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
6 mins
The Political Legacy of Sompeta Assembly Constituency and Current Election Issues
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
6 mins
Scotland Caught in Intense Debate Over Assisted Dying Legislation
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
6 mins
Basketball Legends Cooper and O'Neal Celebrated at The Pit
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app