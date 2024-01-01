en English
Nationwide College Enrollment Plummets Amid Pandemic and Rising Debt

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:46 am EST
Nationwide College Enrollment Plummets Amid Pandemic and Rising Debt

In the face of a global pandemic, nationwide college enrollment has seen a significant decline, with a sharp 3.6% drop in freshman enrollment, primarily in four-year bachelor’s programs at both public and private institutions. The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported this unsettling trend, which has intensified the ongoing debate about the value of a college education.

Faltering Completion Rates and the Debt Dilemma

Stagnation has hit six-year college completion rates after years of steady growth. As of 2023, only about 62% of those who began their college journey in 2017 have managed to graduate, while nearly a third have either put their education on hold or stopped out entirely. Financial challenges, such as rising college costs and inflation, coupled with the need for students to work, have led to increased scrutiny over the return on investment of higher education. The stark reality is that the default rate for borrowers who start college but never finish is three times higher than for those who do manage to earn a diploma.

The Supreme Court Decision on Student Debt Forgiveness

President Joe Biden’s ambitious plan to forgive student debt was dealt a setback by the Supreme Court, leading to uncertainty and financial strain for many students. Previously, this plan was seen as a potential catalyst to encourage reenrollment among students. Despite this setback, the Biden administration has successfully erased a staggering $127 billion in education debt for more than 3.5 million borrowers through programs such as Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans.

Defying the Trend: Enrollment Upticks in Community Colleges

While the national trend shows a decline, certain states and community colleges have managed to defy the odds. Illinois saw increases in community college enrollment and freshman enrollment at public universities, thanks to historic investments in education. Similarly, Holyoke Community College witnessed a 4.4% rise in enrollment this fall. This upward trend is attributed to a combination of factors, such as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, the elimination of COVID vaccination requirements, and the MassReconnect program, which offers free community college for students aged 25 and older.

In the face of these challenges and changes, the American education landscape continues to adapt and evolve. The ongoing efforts to assist students and families in managing their education debt remain a priority for the Biden administration, even in the absence of broad debt forgiveness.

Education United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

