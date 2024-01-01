en English
Economy

Nationwide College Enrollment Continues to Decline: Unraveling the Crisis

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Nationwide College Enrollment Continues to Decline: Unraveling the Crisis

Nationwide college enrollment is facing a sharp decline, a trend that began with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic and continues unabated into the fall semester. Freshman enrollment has decreased by 3.6%, a decline particularly prominent in bachelor’s programs at both public and private four-year institutions. The findings come from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which reports that six-year college completion rates have plateaued after years of growth. Only about 62% of students who started college in 2017 have graduated, while nearly a third have discontinued or paused their education.

Financial Barriers and Student Debt

Various factors are contributing to this downward trend, with the high costs of college, student debt, and financial barriers such as inflation and the need to work being the primary culprits. Low-income students are particularly likely to skip college due to these issues. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that student loans currently exceed $1.7 trillion, posing significant challenges, especially for those who do not complete their degrees.

Biden’s Student Debt Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan, which promised to forgive up to $20,000 in debt, was blocked by the Supreme Court. However, this initiative was anticipated to encourage previous non-enrollees to return to college. Despite this setback, the Biden administration has managed to cancel $127 billion in education debt for over 3.5 million borrowers through programs like Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans.

Transformation of Higher Education

The landscape of higher education is undergoing a significant shift, with emerging trends to watch in 2024, such as legal challenges to race-conscious admissions, the overhaul of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), increased legislative activity targeting higher education, aggressive federal campaigns against elite institutions, and the continued transformation of higher education by artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

In the face of these challenges and transformations, a multifaceted approach is necessary to address the declining college enrollment crisis. This includes federal programs, state-level initiatives, and community efforts, all aimed at making higher education more accessible and manageable for all.

Economy Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

