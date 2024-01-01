National Weather Service’s Incident Meteorologists See Surge in Missions in 2023

The National Weather Service’s Incident Meteorologists (IMETs) experienced an unprecedented surge in operational demand in 2023, undertaking 149 missions, a significant leap from the 30-year average of 117. This sharp increase underscores a growing need for specialized meteorological support in managing incidents possibly triggered by more frequent or severe weather events.

A Record Year for San Antonio

San Antonio endured its hottest year on record in 2023, grappling with a relentless heat wave and extreme drought conditions. This situation exemplified the escalating demand for the National Weather Service’s IMETs, as their expertise became vital in managing the severe weather conditions and guiding the city’s response efforts.

2023 Pacific Typhoon Season

The 2023 Pacific typhoon season was notably active, spawning 17 named storms and 10 typhoons. The devastation wreaked by these typhoons across several countries further underscored the importance of the IMETs’ role in disaster management and mitigation. Their meteorological expertise was instrumental in forecasting storm paths, enabling adequate preparation and potentially saving countless lives.

Merced’s Preparedness for Winter Storms

In the wake of devastating floods in the previous year, city leaders in Merced reaffirmed their preparedness for another large winter storm. The lessons learned from past incidents, coupled with the expertise of the IMETs, have fortified the city’s resilience against such severe weather events, further emphasizing the critical role of meteorological support in incident management.

The marked increase in the IMETs’ missions in 2023, including the active involvement of IMET trainees who contributed to 27 missions, reflects a growing awareness of the importance of meteorological expertise in managing weather-related incidents. Given the unpredictability and severity of weather events, their role is likely to become even more essential in the years to come.