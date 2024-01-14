National Weather Service Warns of Hazardous Arctic Cold Surge Across U.S.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center has sounded the alarm over a significant plunge in temperatures owing to a fresh surge of Arctic air impacting the midwest and Northern Plain states. This chilling onslaught is predicted to result in hazardous weather conditions, including alarmingly low temperatures and wind chills, spreading across much of the country and extending to parts of the south by the following week.

Extreme Weather Conditions Forecasted

The forecasted wind chill temperatures extend from the Rockies to the Mississippi Valley, with lows reaching -30 degrees Fahrenheit. This intensifies the threat of frostbite and hypothermia for those exposed to the brutal elements. Moreover, severe winter weather conditions are anticipated over the Great Lakes and parts of New York. There are predictions of up to 24 inches of snowfall in northern New York by Monday.

The alert also cautions about potential whiteouts and heavy snow, which are likely to make driving conditions treacherous due to snow squalls, reduced visibility, and icy road formations. Across the country, the chilling surge has already caused widespread disruptions, with over 1,100 flights canceled, more than 443,000 customers left without power, and snowfall expectations of one to three feet in Buffalo.

Widespread Impact of the Arctic Cold Surge

The Arctic cold surge is not just a weather phenomenon, but a force disrupting daily life, transportation, and even major events. Case in point, a playoff game had to be postponed due to the dangerous conditions. The content also highlights a historic storm surge and coastal flooding in various states such as New York, Oregon, Maine, New Jersey, and Iowa. More than 311,000 homes and businesses are without power, with widespread outages stretching from the Great Lakes to the South. In New Jersey, 20 people were rescued from floodwaters, and the Buffalo Bills playoff game has been postponed due to heavy lake effect snow and blizzard conditions. Iowa is the epicenter for blizzard conditions.