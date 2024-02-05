National Weather Service Highlights Severe Weather Risk Along California Coast

On February 4, 2024, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center issued Mesoscale Discussion 0109, alerting to the potential for severe weather along portions of the California coastline. Despite a low probability of a watch issuance, at just 5 percent, there exists a risk of damaging gusts or a brief tornado over the next few hours.

Potential Weather Threats

The conditions leading to this severe weather potential include a mid-level trough and associated surface cyclone lingering off the California coastline, with surface-based buoyancy impacting the area south of the Bay Area. This buoyancy, accompanied by 250-500 J/kg SBCAPE and an approaching confluence band with deepening convective cells, sets the stage for the severe weather threat. Despite a thin CAPE profile, steep lapse rates and a slightly curved hodograph suggest that severe gusts are possible, especially given the presence of strong winds just above the surface. A brief tornado, although within the realm of possibility, is less likely due to the relatively unidirectional shear.

Diminishing Threats

The severe weather potential is expected to diminish with nocturnal cooling, and due to the isolated nature of the threat, a Weather Watch (WW) issuance is not anticipated. The National Weather Service advises the public to keep an eye on the official graphic product on the Storm Prediction Center's website for updates.

Immediate Implications

As a result of the storm, severe weather warnings have been issued for various counties in California, including Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Monterey. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, potentially causing life-threatening flooding and strong winds. Evacuation orders have been issued in some areas, and significant power outages have been reported. The storm is predicted to be one of the largest and most significant in the county's history, raising concerns about potential landslides and flooding due to the sustained intensity of the rain over a continuous period of 24 hours or more.

A fierce winter storm fueled by a raging atmospheric river is currently thrashing Californians with intense downpours, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening treacherous flooding and hurricane force winds. Up to 37 million people, about 94% of the state's population, are at risk for life-threatening floods. Flash flood warnings have been issued for much of Los Angeles County, with evacuation warnings and orders in effect for several counties.