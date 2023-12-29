National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain, Mixed Precipitation Across U.S.

As the last days of 2023 draw near, the United States braces for a mix of light rain and mixed precipitation across various regions. The National Weather Service (NWS), a key component of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has forecasted this weather shift, due to an eastward pivoting trough, from Friday into Saturday across the mid-Mississippi Valley through the Northeast U.S.

Weather Pattern across the U.S.

In the mid-Mississippi Valley to the Northeast U.S., weather conditions are expected to grow colder, with heavy cloud coverage and isolated showers. The possibility of mixed precipitation is also expected in the far northeastern counties. Temperatures will face a struggle to reach the upper 40s, with lows dropping into the low 30s.

Simultaneously, the West Coast is set to witness a similar weather shift. A cold front is predicted to bring light to moderate rainfall and rough surf from Washington to California, along with mixed precipitation to the Cascades and Sierras, again from Friday into Saturday.

Severe Weather Phenomena and Safety Measures

The NWS does not merely forecast weather; it maintains a vigilant outlook on severe weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. They provide a suite of information and resources related to different weather safety topics such as flood safety, air quality, and winter preparedness.

Apart from active alerts, including warnings by state, the NWS also offers excessive rainfall and winter weather forecasts, river flooding updates, and more. It also offers a wide array of educational materials and information on weather-related safety measures and preparedness.

Understanding Drought Conditions

On their webpage, the NWS provides information about the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM). Updated weekly, the USDM displays the location and intensity of drought across the country. It includes maps showing the drought conditions of the Lower Mississippi Region watershed, precipitation for the past 30 days as a percentage of the historical average, and the average maximum daily temperature for the past 30 days compared to the historical average.

As we prepare to ring in the New Year, the NWS continues to serve as a trusted source of weather forecasts and safety information, helping the public navigate the challenges of changing weather conditions.