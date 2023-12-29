en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain and Mixed Precipitation Across the U.S.

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:36 am EST
National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain and Mixed Precipitation Across the U.S.

The National Weather Service (NWS), a component of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has forecasted light rain and mixed precipitation extending from the mid-Mississippi Valley all the way to the Northeast U.S. This weather activity is expected to occur from Friday to Saturday due to an eastward pivoting trough. Meanwhile, the West Coast is also expected to experience similar conditions as a cold front moves in, bringing light to moderate rainfall and rough surf stretching from Washington to California. Additionally, the Cascades and Sierras are likely to face mixed precipitation during the same period.

Weather Services and Information

The NWS offers a plethora of services and information, including safety tips and weather preparedness for various conditions such as floods, winter weather, thunderstorms, hurricanes, and tsunamis. It also provides resources on air quality and ultraviolet radiation. The NWS maintains an active platform for alerts, forecasts, and data on past weather conditions, current conditions, and future forecasts, encompassing both local and international perspectives.

Operational Structure

Operating under NOAA and the U.S. Department of Commerce, the NWS plays a crucial role in delivering educational resources and information to the general public and professionals in the field.

Localized Weather Updates

In Nashville, the NWS forecasts a mix of rain and snow for the Middle Tennessee area starting Thursday night and continuing through Saturday. On the other hand, Mount Holly’s NWS has issued a flood warning for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne in Bucks County due to an elevated water level. Lastly, near freezing temperatures are anticipated for tomorrow morning, with great weather continuing into the weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations are expected to be chilly and breezy, with rain chances returning next week.

0
Science & Technology United States Weather
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cholesterol Vaccine: A New Hope for India's Heart Health Crisis

By Rafia Tasleem

Measuring the Universe: The Techniques Astronomers Use to Gauge Cosmic Distances

By Quadri Adejumo

Chandrayaan-3: India's Triumph in Cost-Effective Lunar Exploration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Decline in Human Brain Size: A Shift in Evolutionary Trajectory

By BNN Correspondents

Charles F. Dowd: The Architect of Global Time Zones ...
@History · 48 mins
Charles F. Dowd: The Architect of Global Time Zones ...
heart comment 0
Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

By BNN Correspondents

Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production
Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

Long-Term Lung Damage in COVID-19 Survivors: An In-depth Analysis
Decoding the Variation of Ionospheric Outflow During Geomagnetic Storms

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Decoding the Variation of Ionospheric Outflow During Geomagnetic Storms
NASA’s Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap for Space Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

NASA's Humanoid Robots: A Giant Leap for Space Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
3 mins
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
6 mins
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
7 mins
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
8 mins
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
8 mins
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
11 mins
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
13 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
13 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
14 mins
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
56 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app