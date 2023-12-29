National Weather Service Forecasts Light Rain and Mixed Precipitation Across the U.S.

The National Weather Service (NWS), a component of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has forecasted light rain and mixed precipitation extending from the mid-Mississippi Valley all the way to the Northeast U.S. This weather activity is expected to occur from Friday to Saturday due to an eastward pivoting trough. Meanwhile, the West Coast is also expected to experience similar conditions as a cold front moves in, bringing light to moderate rainfall and rough surf stretching from Washington to California. Additionally, the Cascades and Sierras are likely to face mixed precipitation during the same period.

Weather Services and Information

Localized Weather Updates

In Nashville, the NWS forecasts a mix of rain and snow for the Middle Tennessee area starting Thursday night and continuing through Saturday. On the other hand, Mount Holly’s NWS has issued a flood warning for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne in Bucks County due to an elevated water level. Lastly, near freezing temperatures are anticipated for tomorrow morning, with great weather continuing into the weekend. New Year’s Eve celebrations are expected to be chilly and breezy, with rain chances returning next week.