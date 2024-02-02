National Unclaimed Property Day: A Call to Reclaim Lost Assets

The fourth annual National Unclaimed Property Day on February 1, a collective initiative by the Texas Comptroller's Office, has highlighted the urgency of individuals reclaiming their lost or forgotten assets. These assets, known as unclaimed property, include forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds, uncashed payroll and cashier's checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts, and contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Reuniting Lost Assets with Rightful Owners

As per the statistics, one in every seven U.S. citizens has unclaimed property. The unclaimed property finds its way into the state's possession when companies and financial institutions fail to return it to its rightful owners. The Texas Comptroller's Office has been instrumental in returning over $4 billion in unclaimed property to its owners since the state's unclaimed property program's inception in 1962. The state currently holds more than $8 billion in cash and other valuables.

Technological advancements have simplified the process of returning unclaimed property to the rightful owners. Washington UCP's Money Match Program verifies ownership and automatically returns unclaimed property, issuing 9,104 checks amounting to $1.2 million so far. Illinois residents have been encouraged to use the I-CASH website to check for unclaimed property.

Boost to the Economy

Reuniting individuals with their lost assets not only benefits the individual but also contributes to the state's economy. In Illinois, unclaimed property worth $276 million was successfully returned to owners in the fiscal year 2023, with the state currently holding more than $5 billion in unclaimed property.

In conclusion, the National Unclaimed Property Day serves as a vital call for individuals to check for unclaimed assets. The observance of this day has been crucial in creating awareness about this often-overlooked aspect of personal finance. With technological advancements streamlining the process, the event fosters a sense of financial empowerment among citizens.