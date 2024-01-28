National Treasure Triumphs at 2024 Pegasus Race, Elevates Status as Top Stallion

In a thrilling turn of events at the 2024 Pegasus race, National Treasure, under the expert guidance of jockey Flavien Prat, emerged victorious, replicating the magic of his 2023 Preakness triumph. The tactful strategy of holding off the race until midway proved fruitful as National Treasure overtook the initial leader, Hoist The Gold, and further withstood a sturdy challenge from Senor Buscador in the final stretch.

Unfancied Runner, Senor Buscador, Stuns with Tenacity

Senor Buscador, despite not being the favored contender, put up an impressive show of determination, finishing a tight second. The 34-1 underdog, Crupi, shocked spectators by securing a surprising third-place finish, defying the odds and delighting bettors who had placed him in their exotic wagers.

Bob Baffert's Expertise Shines Through National Treasure's Win

National Treasure's win was a testament to the skill of his trainer, Bob Baffert. The horse's performance demonstrated a turnaround after a four-race slide, with Baffert attributing the success to the exemplary training leading up to the Pegasus. The victory added another feather to Baffert's cap, marking his third win and two seconds from six career Pegasus entries.

Victory Elevates National Treasure's Value as a Stallion

The race results not only provided a thrilling spectacle but also significantly elevated National Treasure's value as a stallion. Despite the continued success in his racing career, with potential appearances in high-stakes international races in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, and domestic events being plausible future options, the victory at the Pegasus has set a new benchmark for the stallion.