National Treasure Clinches Victory in $3 Million Pegasus World Cup

On the fast track of Gulfstream Park on January 27, the thunderous gallop of hooves marked an event of exhilarating competition. The $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational witnessed a thrilling race where the 2023 Preakness Stakes winner, National Treasure, secured a commanding victory. Flavien Prat, an accomplished jockey, masterfully guided the horse, achieving a lead in the stretch that left rivals in the dust.

National Treasure Triumphs Over Competitors

Senor Buscador, Crupi, and Hoist the Gold fell short of matching National Treasure's prowess, finishing in second, third, and fourth places respectively. The race covered 1 1/8 miles on a fast track, with National Treasure completing the distance in an impressive 1:50.51. Bettors who placed their faith in this champion were rewarded, with the horse paying out $7.20 for a win.

A Stellar Start to the Year for National Treasure

This race marked National Treasure's first engagement of the year, a stellar start following a close second to Horse of the Year Cody's Wish in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita Park on November 4. The success is a feather in the cap of Bob Baffert, the Hall of Fame inductee who trains National Treasure and celebrated his third Pegasus World Cup win with this victory.

The Team Behind National Treasure

National Treasure is owned by a partnership that includes SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Robert Masterson, Stonestreet Stables, Jay Schoenfarber, Waves Edge Capital, and Catherine Donovan. The horse is a progeny of Quality Road and the Medaglia d'Oro mare named Treasure, bred by Peter E. Blum Thoroughbreds. It was bloodstock agent Donato Lanni who spotted the potential of this champion, making a $500,000 purchase at The Saratoga Sale at Fasig-Tipton in 2021.