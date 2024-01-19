National Tour to Accelerate Microelectronics Prototyping for Defense Systems

U.S. defense and technology organizations representatives, including individuals from the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering, Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) — Crane Division, and National Security Technology Accelerator (NSTXL), are preparing to embark on a three-week nationwide tour. This tour, taking place from January 22 to February 9, is designed to visit the Microelectronics Commons Hubs distributed across the country.

Accelerating Microelectronics Prototyping

The primary purpose of the tour is to accelerate the prototyping of advanced microchips crucial for U.S. defense systems. These microchips are an essential part of the country's technological arsenal, and their rapid development and production is a priority. The tour will include site visits to all eight regional innovation Hubs, where the representatives will engage in technical meetings and foster supportive economic environments for semiconductor research and development.

Funding and Support from CHIPS and Science Act

The Microelectronics Commons Hubs have received significant support and funding from the CHIPS and Science Act. This Act has allocated $2 billion for the fiscal years 2023 to 2027, specifically aimed at advancing microelectronics prototyping and workforce development. The Department of Defense's recent Call for Projects (CFP) seeks to fund up to $280 million for projects that support domestic microelectronics production, ensuring a consistent pipeline of advanced microchips for military use.

A National Effort for Technological Superiority

Dr. Devanand Shenoy, the Executive Director of the Microelectronics Commons, will lead these visits. This tour is part of a broader national effort to maintain U.S. military technological superiority. It aligns with President Biden's agenda for revitalizing American manufacturing, which is expected to create jobs and strengthen local economies. More than 430 organizations are involved in the Hubs, which are located across 35 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico. The tour aims to bridge connections between the Hubs and local government, industry, and academia to foster a collaborative environment for the advancement of microchip technology.