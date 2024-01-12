National Program Offers Paid Internships and Leadership Summit for Students

A paradigm-shifting opportunity beckons high school students across the nation as a program designed to nurture leadership and community spirit is offering an eight-week paid internship with local nonprofits. The program, named the Student Leader Program, is an initiative aimed at fostering a sense of responsibility and work ethic in the leaders of tomorrow. Coupled with this, the program also includes a fully sponsored Student Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C., a five-day event scheduled from July 22 to July 27.

Empowering the Youth

The Student Leader Program is not a newly minted initiative. Each year, the program meticulously selects approximately 300 students to participate. In the summer of 2023, two students, Manraj Mondair from Buchanan High School and Elena Padilla from Riverdale High School, were chosen for these coveted summer internships. They had the privilege to work for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Fresno County, thereby gaining invaluable experience and insights into the workings of a nonprofit organization.

More Than Just an Internship

The program goes beyond just providing work experience. It also involves a rigorous leadership training that culminates in a summit at the nation’s capital. Students have the opportunity to interact with like-minded peers, draw inspiration from successful leaders, and immerse themselves in the pulse of national politics. The experience is designed to instil a sense of purpose and direction in the students’ journey towards becoming future leaders.

Casting a Wide Net

The program is open to high school juniors and seniors across the country, encouraging a diverse pool of applicants. The program’s focus is on preparing these young minds for success in the workforce, equipping them with necessary skill sets and a deep understanding of community service. The selection process is rigorous, ensuring that only the most worthy candidates are chosen to represent their communities at a national level.