en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

National Parks to Offer Free Admission Days in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
National Parks to Offer Free Admission Days in 2024

The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) has declared six fee-free admission days for 2024, inviting all to explore the country’s natural wonders without the usual entrance fees. Over 400 national parks dot the country’s landscape, with 109 of the most sought-after parks, including Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Glacier, typically imposing entrance fees ranging from $20 to $35 per vehicle. These costs vary for individuals and motorcycles. By waiving fees on specific days, the NPS aims to foster visitation and render these natural treasures more accessible to a broader audience.

Unprecedented Visitation Amid Pandemic

During the pandemic, many parks witnessed record-breaking visitor numbers, and overall visitation to national parks has seen an upward trend of about 10% over the past decade. While the free admission days offer an enticing opportunity for potential visitors, travel advisors suggest that people intending to make multiple park visits should consider the cost-effectiveness of purchasing an $80 annual pass. This pass provides unlimited access to all national parks and federal recreation areas.

Free and Discounted Passes for Specific Groups

Additional benefits are available for certain demographics, such as military members, fourth-grade students, and citizens with disabilities. These individuals are eligible for free or discounted annual passes, making the national parks more accessible to diverse groups. However, visitors should note that some parks require separate reservations to enter, which entail an additional fee. For instance, Yosemite National Park has a provision for advance reservations on specific dates in 2024, which comes with extra charges.

Fee-Free Dates for 2024

The schedule for the fee-free days in 2024 has been set as follows: January 15, April 20, June 19 (Juneteenth), August 4, September 28, and November 11. However, it should be noted that the fee waiver only applies to entrance fees, and not to other costs associated with camping, lodging, or in-park activities. If visits extend beyond the free days, the regular entrance fees will apply. These measures are part of the NPS’s ongoing efforts to manage the burgeoning popularity and visitation of America’s precious natural assets.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Tommy Bahama Makes Grand Debut in Hospitality with Luxury Resort

By Waqas Arain

A Year of Transformative Experiences: 20 New Hotels to Open in 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Revenge Travel 2023: An Odyssey through Uncharted Territories

By BNN Correspondents

Global New Year's Eve: Emblems of Human Resilience and Hope Amidst Adversities

By BNN Correspondents

Cambodia's Female Tuk-Tuk Drivers: Navigating Change and Challenging N ...
@Cambodia · 2 hours
Cambodia's Female Tuk-Tuk Drivers: Navigating Change and Challenging N ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Notable Hotel Openings

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Notable Hotel Openings
Natural Fireworks: Red Bank’s New Year Spectacle Featuring Scarlet Macaws

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Natural Fireworks: Red Bank's New Year Spectacle Featuring Scarlet Macaws
New Year’s Day 2024 Marked by Traditional Icy Plunges Around the Globe

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day 2024 Marked by Traditional Icy Plunges Around the Globe
Orient Express: Embarking on a New Journey of Opulent Train Travel

By Salman Khan

Orient Express: Embarking on a New Journey of Opulent Train Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
2 mins
From Ethics to Health: A Woman's Journey Across Dietary Landscapes
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
2 mins
Strabismus: Understanding the Vision Disorder Common in Children
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
3 mins
Klopp's Clarion Call for Greater Fan Support as Liverpool Tops Premier League
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
4 mins
Patrick Cantlay Debunks Rumors, Affirms Commitment to PGA Tour
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
5 mins
Ireland's President Calls for Two-State Solution in New Year's Eve Statement
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
5 mins
European Health Systems Face Billion-Dollar Loss Over Wasted Paxlovid
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
5 mins
Injuries and Errors Mark Connacht's Victory Over Munster
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
6 mins
Ulster's Narrow Victory Over Leinster: A Game of Precision and Grit
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
6 mins
Richard Walsh: A Lifelong Commitment to Kerins O'Rahillys Culminates in Presidency
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app