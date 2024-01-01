National Parks to Offer Free Admission Days in 2024

The U.S. National Park Service (NPS) has declared six fee-free admission days for 2024, inviting all to explore the country’s natural wonders without the usual entrance fees. Over 400 national parks dot the country’s landscape, with 109 of the most sought-after parks, including Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Glacier, typically imposing entrance fees ranging from $20 to $35 per vehicle. These costs vary for individuals and motorcycles. By waiving fees on specific days, the NPS aims to foster visitation and render these natural treasures more accessible to a broader audience.

Unprecedented Visitation Amid Pandemic

During the pandemic, many parks witnessed record-breaking visitor numbers, and overall visitation to national parks has seen an upward trend of about 10% over the past decade. While the free admission days offer an enticing opportunity for potential visitors, travel advisors suggest that people intending to make multiple park visits should consider the cost-effectiveness of purchasing an $80 annual pass. This pass provides unlimited access to all national parks and federal recreation areas.

Free and Discounted Passes for Specific Groups

Additional benefits are available for certain demographics, such as military members, fourth-grade students, and citizens with disabilities. These individuals are eligible for free or discounted annual passes, making the national parks more accessible to diverse groups. However, visitors should note that some parks require separate reservations to enter, which entail an additional fee. For instance, Yosemite National Park has a provision for advance reservations on specific dates in 2024, which comes with extra charges.

Fee-Free Dates for 2024

The schedule for the fee-free days in 2024 has been set as follows: January 15, April 20, June 19 (Juneteenth), August 4, September 28, and November 11. However, it should be noted that the fee waiver only applies to entrance fees, and not to other costs associated with camping, lodging, or in-park activities. If visits extend beyond the free days, the regular entrance fees will apply. These measures are part of the NPS’s ongoing efforts to manage the burgeoning popularity and visitation of America’s precious natural assets.