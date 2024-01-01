en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge

The National Parks Service (NPS) is making waves on social media, leveraging humor and personality to engage the public while delivering crucial safety and wildlife facts. A standout on X (formerly Twitter), the NPS has built a robust following of 1.2 million users, thanks to its knack for ‘dad jokes’ and clever memes.

Humor Meets Public Safety

One of their most memorable posts cautions tourists to be patient with bison on the roads, jesting that these animals are ‘notorious for selling extended warranties and rarely use a turn signal.’ This innovative and witty approach to public safety communications has earned the NPS unexpected social media fame.

Surge in Park Visitation

Meanwhile, the NPS reports that federal parks, memorials, and historic sites attracted 312 million recreational visits in 2022, a 5 percent upswing from the prior year. The figure also includes over 13 million overnight stays, indicating a renewed interest in outdoor recreation.

(Read Also: Coachella 2022: A Triumphant Return and a Beacon of Hope for Live Music)

The Top Draws

Leading the pack was the Great Smoky Mountains, straddling Tennessee and North Carolina, with nearly 13 million visitors. Not far behind were the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park, both iconic sites established in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. However, Yellowstone National Park, set up in 1872, saw a decrease in visitor count to 3.29 million in 2022 from 4.86 million the previous year.

These parks are cherished for their distinct natural features, such as the sandstone formations in Zion and the geysers and hot springs in Yellowstone. Visitors are also appreciating the detailed information provided by the NPS on their website about visiting Mount Rainier National Park, including peak visitation times, parking advice, seasonal availability of facilities, and operating hours for various amenities.

(Read Also: Stanley Cohen: An Attorney’s Commitment to Justice Amid Controversy)

0
Travel & Tourism United States Wildlife
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year in Johannesburg: A Tale of Two Districts

By Mazhar Abbas

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Hyderabad Police Announce Traffic Diversions for Numaish Exhibition

By Rafia Tasleem

Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

By Rafia Tasleem

London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays ...
@Travel & Tourism · 22 mins
London and Edinburgh Usher in 2024 with Grand Firework Displays ...
heart comment 0
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans

By BNN Correspondents

Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel’s Disastrous Experience with loveholidays

By BNN Correspondents

Marrakech Holiday Nightmare: Liza Carmel's Disastrous Experience with loveholidays
Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Multilayered Maze of Marijuana Laws and Air Travel
Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks
Latest Headlines
World News
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
6 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
6 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
7 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
8 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
9 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
17 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
18 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
18 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
18 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
22 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
25 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
45 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
49 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
51 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app