National Parks Service: A Social Media Hit as Park Visitations Surge

The National Parks Service (NPS) is making waves on social media, leveraging humor and personality to engage the public while delivering crucial safety and wildlife facts. A standout on X (formerly Twitter), the NPS has built a robust following of 1.2 million users, thanks to its knack for ‘dad jokes’ and clever memes.

Humor Meets Public Safety

One of their most memorable posts cautions tourists to be patient with bison on the roads, jesting that these animals are ‘notorious for selling extended warranties and rarely use a turn signal.’ This innovative and witty approach to public safety communications has earned the NPS unexpected social media fame.

Surge in Park Visitation

Meanwhile, the NPS reports that federal parks, memorials, and historic sites attracted 312 million recreational visits in 2022, a 5 percent upswing from the prior year. The figure also includes over 13 million overnight stays, indicating a renewed interest in outdoor recreation.

The Top Draws

Leading the pack was the Great Smoky Mountains, straddling Tennessee and North Carolina, with nearly 13 million visitors. Not far behind were the Grand Canyon and Zion National Park, both iconic sites established in 1919 by President Woodrow Wilson. However, Yellowstone National Park, set up in 1872, saw a decrease in visitor count to 3.29 million in 2022 from 4.86 million the previous year.

These parks are cherished for their distinct natural features, such as the sandstone formations in Zion and the geysers and hot springs in Yellowstone. Visitors are also appreciating the detailed information provided by the NPS on their website about visiting Mount Rainier National Park, including peak visitation times, parking advice, seasonal availability of facilities, and operating hours for various amenities.

