National Parks in U.S. to Offer Free Admission Days in 2024

Free access to the vast natural wonders within America’s national parks will be available on six particular days in 2024, courtesy of the National Park Service (NPS). The designated days—January 15, April 20, June 19, August 4, September 28, and November 11—present an opportunity for visitors to explore the country’s rich biodiversity without the customary entrance fees. The initiative encompasses the 109 out of over 400 national parks that typically charge entry fees, including renowned sites like the Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Glacier National Parks.

Understanding the Financial Implications

Typically, park entrance fees range between $20 to $35, varying based on per-person charges and different rates for motorcycles. However, the NPS’s free admission days provide an opportunity for visitors to enjoy these parks without the usual cost. It is noteworthy that while entrance fees are waived, amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours are not included in the waiver.

Annual Pass: A Feasible Alternative?

Visitors planning multiple park trips or visits to several parks should consider purchasing the $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass. This pass allows unlimited entrance to national parks and other federal recreation areas throughout the year, potentially offering significant savings for frequent visitors. Certain groups, including senior citizens and military personnel, may qualify for discounted or free annual passes.

Visitation Trends and Reservation Requirements

Over the past decade, visitation to national parks has risen by roughly 10%, with nearly 312 million visits recorded in 2022 alone. The pandemic era, in particular, saw many parks breaking visitor records as people sought refuge in the great outdoors. However, due to high visitation, some parks now require separate reservations for entry, which may incur additional fees, as in the case of Yosemite National Park. It’s recommended for travelers to assess their itineraries and do the math to determine whether the free days or an annual pass would provide better value.