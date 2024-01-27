National Park Tourism Boom Spurs Reservation Systems

In recent years, America's national parks have experienced a remarkable surge in popularity. Amid international travel restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have turned to domestic, nature-centric vacation options, leading to a significant increase in national park tourism. The year 2021 saw record-breaking annual visitation in eighteen national parks, and in 2022, overall visits to national parks rose by 5%, culminating in an impressive 312 million recreation visits.

Implementing Reservation Systems

This unexpected boom is not without its challenges, as parks have struggled to manage the influx of visitors. To maintain accessibility while preserving the integrity of these natural wonders, the National Park Service (NPS) and individual parks have implemented advance permit and reservation systems. These systems regulate access to popular attractions, roads, and campgrounds, with failure to secure these often free, sometimes nominally charged permits potentially leading to denial of entry.

The NPS has stated that while most parks currently do not require entry reservations, the number is expected to increase in the coming years. Notable examples include Zion, Yosemite, and Glacier national parks, which have instituted vehicle reservations or permits for specific hikes like Angels Landing in Zion or the Fiery Furnace in Arches National Park.

Yosemite's Approach to Managing Crowds

Yosemite National Park, in particular, offers an insightful case study. Despite removing the full park reservation requirement for 2023, the park has retained reservations for certain periods to manage crowding. Language on its website suggests that broader reservations may be reinstated in the future, hinting at the flexibility required in these dynamic times.

Rocky Mountain National Park's Pilot Reservation System

One park grappling with these issues firsthand is Rocky Mountain National Park, which saw visitation numbers exceed 4 million annually. To balance park accessibility and ecosystem protection, the park will implement a pilot reservation system, similar to the one used in 2023. This system allows visitors to enter the park within designated two-hour windows of availability, with reservations opening in rounds and a nominal $2 processing fee. Despite the changes, park officials emphasize that the reasons people visit the park remain unchanged.

The shift towards reservation systems in national parks reflects an ongoing effort to manage increasing visitation while preserving the essential visitor experience. As national park tourism continues to grow, planning ahead and securing necessary permits and reservations will become an integral part of the adventure.