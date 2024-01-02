en English
Travel & Tourism

National Park Service Announces Free Admission Days for 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
For those with a penchant for the majesty of the great outdoors, 2024 brings an enticing announcement from the National Park Service. Over 400 U.S. national parks will extend free admission on six specific days in the coming year. Among these are the 109 parks that ordinarily demand entrance fees, a cost that typically oscillates between $20 and $35 per vehicle, with variations for per-person charges and differing rates for motorcycles.

Popular Parks in the Free Admission Initiative

Leading parks such as Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Glacier form part of this fee-waiving initiative. While these free entrance days provide an opportunity for cost-effective visits, frequent visitors or those planning tours to multiple parks may find the $80 annual pass more economical. These passes offer unlimited entrance to national parks and other federal recreation areas, a boon for nature enthusiasts.

National Park Visitation Trends

National park visitation has seen an upward trajectory, with nearly 312 million visits recorded in 2022. Many parks have shattered visitor records in recent years, a surge in popularity partly due to the pandemic. As international travel restrictions imposed a damper on overseas trips, Americans turned to domestic outdoor ventures, and national parks provided the perfect escape into nature’s lap.

Reservation Requirements for 2024

For 2024, certain parks will necessitate a separate reservation to enter, which could include a fee of $2 or more. Yosemite National Park, for instance, will call for advance reservations on specific dates throughout the year. While entrance on free admission days is a budget-friendly option, it’s vital for visitors to keep in mind that this waiver applies exclusively to entrance fees. Other charges such as those for camping, tours, or transportation persist.

Travel & Tourism
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

