National Park Service Announces Fee-Free Days in 2024: A Boost for Public Access

Marking a significant step towards enhanced public access, the National Park Service has declared six fee-free days in 2024, offering an open invitation to U.S. national parks, typically numbering over 400, out of which 109 charge an admission fee. The initiative, intended to boost visitation and extend the parks’ reach, encompasses renowned destinations such as the Grand Canyon, Zion, Rocky Mountain, Acadia, Yosemite, Yellowstone, Joshua Tree, and Glacier National Parks.

A Step Towards Inclusive Exploration

Entrance fees for these illustrious national parks generally fluctuate between $20 and $35 per vehicle, with some parks applying charges per person or for motorcycles. The fee waiver, however, does not extend to ancillary costs such as camping, boat launches, transportation, special tours, or other activities within the parks. These free admission days are, therefore, an encouraging nudge to the public, promoting the exploration of these natural treasures.

Annual Pass: A Wallet-Friendly Option

Beyond the free days, the National Park Service proffers an $80 annual pass, permitting unlimited access to national parks and other federal recreation areas. Some groups, including veterans and gold star families, are eligible for reduced-price or free annual passes. For those contemplating multiple park visits in a single trip, this pass emerges as a particularly economical choice.

Rising Visitation Amid Pandemic

National park visitation has been witnessing an upward trend, with nearly 312 million visits in 2022. Many parks experienced record numbers during the pandemic as Americans gravitated towards domestic outdoor activities. Some parks will also necessitate a separate reservation to enter in 2024, often accompanied by a marginal fee. For instance, Yosemite National Park will require advance reservations for specific periods throughout the year, including weekends and holidays.