National Oral History Project Documents Experiences of Indigenous Children at Federal Boarding Schools

Unveiling a crucial chapter in U.S. history, the Department of the Interior, under the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, has launched a groundbreaking national oral history project. The project aims to document the experiences of Indigenous children who were subjected to federal boarding schools in the country. Tasked with leading this project is the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS), which has been granted $3.7 million in funding to execute the project over the next two years.

A Healing-Centered Approach

The project is unique, emphasizing a healing-centered approach. It echoes a response to the historical practice of forcibly assimilating Indigenous children into European-American culture—a process that often involved abuse and erasure of Indigenous identities. The initiative is set to collect data, artifacts, and personal accounts, with a significant focus on Arizona, a state with a high number of boarding schools and federally recognized tribes.

Delving into the annals of American history, the roots of these schools stretch back to the 16th century. The Civilization Fund Act of 1819 and the inauguration of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania in 1879 serve as prominent examples of this assimilation policy. The project is expected to shed light on the intergenerational trauma and social health disparities that these schools engendered in Indigenous communities.

Journey Towards Healing and Awareness

The Heard Museum’s ‘Remembering Our Indian School Days: The Boarding School Experience’ exhibit and the archives at the Phoenix Indian School visitor center are part of local efforts contributing to preserving this history. By gathering oral histories and archival data, the project hopes to deepen public understanding of the government’s role in these schools and to provide healing for the communities affected. In essence, this project is an acknowledgment of historical wrongs and an essential step towards reconciliation and healing.