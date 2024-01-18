National Inventors Hall of Fame Announces 2024 Inductees, Honors Innovation Pioneers

In a recent announcement taking place at the Walt Disney Imagineering campus in Glendale, California, the National Inventors Hall of Fame unveiled the illustrious 2024 class of inductees. Comprising 15 innovation pioneers, this group has been instrumental in shaping various fields, from cancer treatments to theatrical technologies.

Recognizing Innovation Pioneers

A partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the event acknowledges individuals who've significantly contributed to their respective domains through their inventive works. Kathi Vidal, the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the USPTO, spoke highly of the inductees' accomplishments, emphasizing the vital role they play in the intellectual property system, which, in turn, has a profound impact on society and the future.

The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation

The official ceremony to honor these innovation trailblazers, known as "The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation," is scheduled for May 9. Among the honorees is Lanny Smoot, a Disney Research Fellow and Imagineer, with 106 patents to his name.

Smoot Joins Disney’s Hall of Fame

Lanny Smoot, renowned for his significant contributions to Disney Parks and beyond, is being inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. His ingenious creations include lightsabers, Madame Leota's floating crystal ball, and the Magic PlayFloor on Disney Cruise Lines. Additionally, his work at Bell Laboratories has had a considerable impact on communications technology. Smoot’s induction is notably significant as Walt Disney is the only other Disney employee to have received this honor.